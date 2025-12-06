Top 10 trending 2025 stories: New UAE traffic law, visa update, solar eclipse, Pakistan electric tram and more

From innovation to global events, these trending stories defined 2025 across the world
From new traffic laws and visa reforms to aviation rule changes and a six-minute solar eclipse, 2025 has been a year of headlines that captured global attention. The UAE dominated news cycles with its 180-day Blue Residency visa, updated traffic laws, and mandatory wage protections for domestic workers.
Pakistan made waves with its first trackless electric tram, ushering in a new era of eco-friendly public transit, while astronomy enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the century’s longest total solar eclipse in 2027. Manila unveiled the massive Villar City township, and Emirates introduced stricter power bank rules for travellers.
Meanwhile, Pakistan tightened airport checks for GCC-bound passengers, three Pakistani schools earned global recognition in the World’s Best School Prizes 2025, and the world mourned the tragic loss of TV host Kim Atienza’s daughter. These stories of innovation, policy shifts, travel, education, and human interest defined 2025, shaping conversations worldwide.
Pakistan unveiled its first fully electric, trackless tram system in Lahore, marking a major step in zero-emission public transport. The Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SART) system can carry up to 320 passengers, with capacity expandable to over 400. Developed with virtual track technology by Norinco International, the initiative forms part of Punjab’s wider push for modern, clean mobility. Read full story
2. One of the century’s longest total solar eclipses set for 2027
Astronomers highlighted the rare August 2, 2027 total solar eclipse that will sweep across three continents, offering an exceptionally long totality of 6 minutes and 23 seconds. The rare alignment of Earth’s aphelion and the Moon’s perigee will make the event unusually dramatic. Read full story
The UAE introduced a new 180-day multiple-entry visa to help applicants complete procedures for the 10-year Blue Residency. The long-term residency is granted to individuals contributing to sustainability, environmental protection, and clean energy. Read full story
A massive 35km² township called Villar City is rising across southern Metro Manila. Developed by Golden MV Holdings, the hub will connect 15 towns and cities, feature 10 million trees, and include two golf courses. It aims to become the country’s next major commercial and innovation district. Read full story
Emirates reinforced stricter rules on carrying power banks following a safety review. Only one power bank under 100Wh is allowed per passenger, with restrictions on storage and inflight use. Etihad issued clarifications for Bluetooth speakers as well. Read full story
MOHRE confirmed an expanded rollout of the Wage Protection System (WPS) for domestic workers, ensuring wages are paid through approved financial channels within 10 working days. The move aims to strengthen accountability and labour protections. Read full story
Pakistan increased scrutiny at international departure gates after a surge in deportations from Saudi Arabia and other countries. Issues ranged from overstays and expired documents to passport loss and criminal activity. Multiple passengers were offloaded at Karachi Airport for incomplete papers. Read full story
The entertainment community mourned the passing of Emman Atienza, daughter of Filipino host Kim Atienza. Known for her openness about mental health, she was found dead at her LA residence. County records listed the cause of death as ligature hanging. Read full story
The Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 introduced major updates to licensing and road regulations. Three categories — foreign-registered vehicle drivers, valid international licence holders, and temporary permit holders — are exempt from applying for a UAE driving licence under certain conditions. Read full story
Three schools from Pakistan — Sanjan Nagar (Lahore), Nordic International (Lahore), and Beaconhouse Juniper (Quetta) — made the global top-10 list across different categories. Winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony in October 2025. Read full story
