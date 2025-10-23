Sheikh Mohammed honours Arab Reading Challenge winners

Twin sisters recognised in Dubai ceremony celebrating record participation
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday honoured the winners of the 2025 Arab Reading Challenge, Baisan and Baylsan Koka during a grand ceremony celebrating a record number of participants across the Arab world, promoting Arabic literacy and knowledge.
Twelve-year-old twins Baisan and Baylsan Koka from Tunisia have each read more than 600 books. Baisan enjoys playing the oud and hopes to become a doctor, while Baylsan, who plays the violin, dreams of becoming a robotics engineer.
Tunisia took part in the challenge with 128,666 participants.
More to follow....
