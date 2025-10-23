GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government
BREAKING NEWS

Sheikh Mohammed honours Arab Reading Challenge winners

Twin sisters recognised in Dubai ceremony celebrating record participation

Last updated:
Aaliya Alzarooni, Reporter
1 MIN READ
Sheikh Mohammed presenting Arab Reding Challenge award to Bissan and Bislan Kouka from Tunisia.
Sheikh Mohammed presenting Arab Reding Challenge award to Bissan and Bislan Kouka from Tunisia.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday honoured the winners of the 2025 Arab Reading Challenge, Baisan and Baylsan Koka during a grand ceremony celebrating a record number of participants across the Arab world, promoting Arabic literacy and knowledge.

Twelve-year-old twins Baisan and Baylsan Koka from Tunisia have each read more than 600 books. Baisan enjoys playing the oud and hopes to become a doctor, while Baylsan, who plays the violin, dreams of becoming a robotics engineer.

Tunisia took part in the challenge with 128,666 participants.

More to follow....

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

File photo. Sheikh Mohammed hailed youth’s passion for knowledge and the Arabic language.

Dubai hosts finals of Arab Reading Challenge next week

1m read
UAE mourns Qatari officials killed in Egypt road crash

UAE mourns Qatari officials killed in Egypt road crash

1m read
Sheikh Mohammed giving the Arab Geniuses Award in the category of Natural Science to Omar Yaghi, January 16, 2025.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulates Yaghi on Nobel Prize win

1m read
Dubai: Arab Media Award nominations are now open

Dubai: Arab Media Award nominations are now open

3m read