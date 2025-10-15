Meet Dubai’s newest skyscraper: Sobha's 450-meter tower with sky-high infinity pool breaks ground

Development features four themed SkyParks spanning six stories each at elevated heights
Dubai: Sobha Realty unveiled its tallest development to date, a 109-storey residential tower on Sheikh Zayed Road that will rank among the top five tallest buildings in the UAE.
Sobha SkyParks, rising approximately 450 meters, comprises 684 residences and marks the developer's most ambitious project.
The announcement comes as the emirate maintains strong demand for luxury properties, with developers increasingly focusing on premium offerings along key corridors.
"Sobha SkyParks reflects our unwavering commitment to shaping the future of urban living in Dubai," said Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group. "It stands as a testament to Sobha's excellence and meticulous attention to detail, blending timeless design and unparalleled amenities in the heart of Dubai."
According to Sobha Realty, the tower features a unique straight-line structure articulated into five slender sub-towers that appear to support each other as they rise skyward.
The developer said the design incorporates minimalist glass façades and aligned inset balconies, with each residence offering expansive private balconies overlooking Sheikh Zayed Road, Palm Jumeirah, and the Arabian Gulf.
The development's standout feature, Sobha Realty said, is four themed SkyParks, each spanning six stories and positioned at elevated heights. They are - The Adventure Zone SkyParks, includes family play zones and padel courts, while the Active Life SkyParks features multi-level fitness circuits and wellness terraces, according to the developer.
Sobha Realty says the Lush Life SkyParks offers zen gardens, reflexology paths, and glass pavilions. Crowning the tower at nearly 350 meters, the LUXE LIFE SkyParks features an infinity pool deck with floating beds, the company states.
"With this launch, we continue to push the boundaries of luxury and innovation in Dubai," Menon added.
The developer said amenities include a cinema, family BBQ zone, and additional recreational facilities.
Luxury developments along Sheikh Zayed Road remain particularly attractive to both end-users and investors, with the corridor serving as a gateway between key business and leisure districts.
Dubai’s property boom shows no signs of slowing — but this time, it’s being driven by end-users, not just investors.
Both Espace Real Estate’s Q3 2025 Residential Market Overview and Property Finder’s October Community Insights reveal a clear shift: more UAE residents are buying homes to live in, not to flip or rent out.
