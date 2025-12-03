From $7.50 to a billionaire: How PNC Menon built Sobha’s global real estate empire

Reflecting on his path, Menon distilled timeless advice. “It has been a great journey for me, because I came to Gulf with $7.50. I love work. I come to my office every day, it gives us excitement, and we want to always challenge ourselves and try to do better.” To aspiring developers, he urged independence. “My advice to people is don’t take advice from others." Speaking from his experience, Menion said, we had a case study with Harvard. Initially they were not prepared to accept backward integration, Now it is study material, so my advice is don't take advice from others. ”​