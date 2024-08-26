Dubai: Sobha Realty announced on Monday that Ravi Menon has been appointed as the new Chairman of Sobha Group, effective November 18. He will succeed PNC Menon, the Founder and current Chairman, who will step down from the role but continue as the Founder of the group. Ravi, who has been serving as Co-Chairman, will now lead the company in his new role.

PNC, the Forbes-listed billionaire, began his journey in India with modest beginnings and was honoured with Omani citizenship after his contributions to the country.

The company said in a statement that, as he steps down as Chairman, Menon will continue to guide the group’s subsidiaries, ensuring ongoing growth and stability.

PNC Menon said, “I remain committed to supporting Sobha Realty’s ambitions. I am confident that the company will enter a new era of progress and innovation under Ravi Menon and Francis Alfred's leadership.”

Ravi– a civil engineering graduate with honours from Purdue University, USA, has played a pivotal role in Sobha Group’s success for over two decades.

Since joining as a Director at Sobha Limited in India in June 2004, he has advanced the company’s strategic vision and fostered a culture of innovation. He was promoted to Vice Chairman in January 2006, followed by his appointment as Chairman of Sobha Limited in India and later as Co-Chairman of Sobha Group in Dubai.

Ravi said, “Under PNC Menon’s remarkable leadership, Sobha Realty has become the region's leading luxury real estate developer, with promising expansion plans globally. I am committed to upholding this legacy and advancing it further to make it the most preferred brand for customers.”

The company said Ravi will work with Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, to steer the company towards the next growth phase.