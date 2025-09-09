Sobha Realty issues $750m green sukuk, largest by real estate developer in 2025

The Sukuk was priced at a profit rate of 7.125% per annum, with an effective yield of 7.375%. Regional investors took up 56% of the allocation, while 44% went to international participants.

The issuance attracted strong demand, with the order book reaching approximately $2.1 billion—2.8 times the issue size. As a result of the high interest, the pricing tightened by 50 basis points from the initial guidance.

Dubai: Sobha Realty has successfully completed a $750 million Green Sukuk issuance, the largest in the company's history and the biggest such issuance by a real estate developer globally so far in 2025.

A broader group of 13 banks, including First Abu Dhabi Bank, Deutsche Bank, and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, served as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners. Deutsche Bank and Emirates NBD Capital also acted as Joint ESG Structuring Coordinators. Legal advisory was provided by Clifford Chance and Dentons, with Grant Thornton appointed as auditor.

An independent Second Party Opinion was provided by DNV to confirm alignment with best market practices. The Sukuk is expected to receive credit ratings of Ba2 (Stable) from Moody’s and BB (Stable) from S&P, consistent with the ratings of the obligor, PNC Investments LLC.

Proceeds from the Sukuk will be used to finance or refinance projects that meet eligibility criteria outlined in Sobha Realty’s Green Financing Framework. The framework follows internationally recognised guidelines, including the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) Green Bond Principles and the Loan Market Association (LMA) Green Loan Principles.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.