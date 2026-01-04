GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Offbeat

Pentagon pizza orders surge as US launches strikes on Venezuela

The timing aligned closely with a series of US airstrikes launched against Caracas

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Pentagon pizza orders surge as US launches strikes on Venezuela
Shutterstock

Dubai: A late-night surge in orders at a local pizzeria near the Pentagon has once again drawn attention to the "Pizza Meter" theory, after an unusual spike in traffic coincided with US military action in Venezuela early on Saturday.

Pizzato Pizza, a popular late-night outlet in Arlington County, Virginia, reported a sharp increase in activity starting at approximately 2am local time. The timing aligned closely with a series of US airstrikes launched against the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, which began an hour earlier at 3am local time.

The spike was documented by the "Pentagon Pizza Report", an online account on X (formerly Twitter) that monitors footfall at fast-food establishments surrounding the US Department of Defence headquarters. According to the tracker, the pizzeria saw sustained heavy traffic for nearly 90 minutes before the outlet "emptied out" by 3.44am.

"Pizzato Pizza, a late-night pizzeria nearby the Pentagon, has suddenly surged in traffic," the account posted at 2.04am, later noting that activity had returned to near zero once the operation concluded.

The phenomenon, often referred to as the "Pizza Meter," suggests that a sudden influx of food delivery and takeaway orders at nearby establishments can indicate heightened activity and late-night staffing levels inside the Pentagon during major international crises.

This is not the first time such a correlation has been noted. In June last year, similar spikes were observed at fast-food outlets in the Arlington area as Israeli forces prepared for Operation Lion, a series of airstrikes against Iran.

While the Pentagon does not comment on the dietary habits of its staff or its link to global operations, the brief surge in Virginia mirrors the duration of the strikes in Caracas.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Delcy Rodriguez appointed as the Interim President of Venezuela.

Delcy Rodriguez appointed Venezuela's Interim President

2m read
This combination of pictures shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro

US allies, foes alarmed by Maduro capture

3m read
Venezuela bombshell: US strikes reportedly slammed Chavismo power hubs in the capital Caracas—right in the backyards of top military brass. Casualties are unconfirmed amid chaos and evacuations underway, as per social media reports.

US airstrikes target Maduro regime in Caracas

2m read
Pedestrians run after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.

Multiple blasts heard as aircraft fly low over Caracas

1m read