Kuwait scraps Roads Authority; officials face disciplinary trial

Ministry aims to ensure transparency and accountability while safeguarding public funds
Dubai: Several current and former officials of Kuwait’s Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport have been referred to the State Audit Bureau’s disciplinary court over alleged financial misconduct, Al Qabas reported on Wednesday.
Public Works Minister Dr. Noura Mohammed Al Mashaan ordered the referrals following recommendations from an independent investigation committee she had earlier formed.
“The move reflects the ministry’s determination to uphold transparency and accountability while safeguarding public funds,” she said. “These measures are intended to strengthen administrative and financial discipline across the ministry’s operations.”
The disciplinary proceedings come just one day after the Kuwaiti Cabinet approved a draft decree-law repealing Law No. 115 of 2014, which had established the Roads and Land Transport Authority.
The repeal effectively dismantles the agency at the centre of the misconduct claims, signalling a broader government push to restore public confidence in institutions and curb mismanagement of state resources.
