Kuwait dissolves 10 public benefit associations, orders asset liquidation

Ministry directs boards to halt transactions and hand over funds and documents
Dubai: Kuwait has dissolved 10 public benefit associations and assigned a committee to liquidate their assets, prohibiting the associations’ boards and employees from disposing of funds or conducting transactions, Al Qabas Arabic daily reported.
Dr. Amthal Al Huwaila, Minister of Social Affairs and Family and Child Affairs, issued decisions dissolving 10 public benefit associations and ordered their asset liquidation.
According to the official decree, published in the government gazette, the boards of directors and employees of the dissolved associations are prohibited from disposing of assets or documents.
They are also required to hand over all assets and records in their possession to officials assigned by the Ministry to oversee the liquidation process.
The 10 societies affected by the decision are:
My Mother is My Heaven Women’s Association
Kuwait National Brotherhood Society
Kuwait Charity Forum Association
Sports Strategic Planning Association
Kuwait Food and Nutrition Association
Kuwait Society for Strategic Planning
Kuwait Translators Association
Kuwait Arabian Horses Society
Kuwait Historical Society
Kuwait Project Management Association
The Ministry emphasised that the liquidation process will be overseen by its designated representatives to ensure proper handling of the associations’ affairs.
It did not provide immediate details on the reasons for the dissolutions but said the liquidation committee will manage the transfer of assets and documents in accordance with legal procedures.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox