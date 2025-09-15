GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Kuwait

Kuwait dissolves 10 public benefit associations, orders asset liquidation

Ministry directs boards to halt transactions and hand over funds and documents

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
According to the official decree, published in the government gazette, the boards of directors and employees of the dissolved associations are prohibited from disposing of assets or documents.
According to the official decree, published in the government gazette, the boards of directors and employees of the dissolved associations are prohibited from disposing of assets or documents.
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Kuwait has dissolved 10 public benefit associations and assigned a committee to liquidate their assets, prohibiting the associations’ boards and employees from disposing of funds or conducting transactions, Al Qabas Arabic daily reported.

Dr. Amthal Al Huwaila, Minister of Social Affairs and Family and Child Affairs, issued decisions dissolving 10 public benefit associations and ordered their asset liquidation.

According to the official decree, published in the government gazette, the boards of directors and employees of the dissolved associations are prohibited from disposing of assets or documents.

They are also required to hand over all assets and records in their possession to officials assigned by the Ministry to oversee the liquidation process.

The 10 societies affected by the decision are:

  • My Mother is My Heaven Women’s Association

  • Kuwait National Brotherhood Society

  • Kuwait Charity Forum Association

  • Sports Strategic Planning Association

  • Kuwait Food and Nutrition Association

  • Kuwait Society for Strategic Planning

  • Kuwait Translators Association

  • Kuwait Arabian Horses Society

  • Kuwait Historical Society

  • Kuwait Project Management Association

The Ministry emphasised that the liquidation process will be overseen by its designated representatives to ensure proper handling of the associations’ affairs.

It did not provide immediate details on the reasons for the dissolutions but said the liquidation committee will manage the transfer of assets and documents in accordance with legal procedures.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Kuwait

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

What's a vapor chamber in the iPhone 17 Pro | Pro Max?

What's a vapor chamber in the iPhone 17 Pro | Pro Max?

3m read
The acquisition of PAC marks a further step forward in Kerakoll's internationalisation trajectory

Kerakoll acquires Dubai-based PAC Technologies

2m read
Abu Dhabi’s weather alerts help reduce accidents

Abu Dhabi’s weather alerts help reduce accidents

2m read
Plan includes new legislation, specialised training programmes, and financial incentives

Expat hiring fees increased, in Kuwaitisation push

2m read