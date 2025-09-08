GOLD/FOREX
Egyptian nurse revives man after heart attack at Kuwait mall

The incident took place at 360 Mall in Zahra, where the Kuwaiti man lost consciousness

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Egyptian nurse revives man after heart attack at Kuwait mall

Dubai: A routine shopping trip at one of Kuwait’s busiest malls turned into an act of heroism when an Egyptian nurse saved the life of a 70-year-old man who collapsed after a sudden heart attack.

The incident took place at 360 Mall in Zahra, where the Kuwaiti man lost consciousness. Paramedics rushed to the scene and attempted resuscitation, but after initial efforts failed, he was declared dead.

Fate intervened when Reza Mohamed, an Egyptian nurse living in Kuwait, happened to be nearby. Witnesses said she stepped forward calmly and began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). She persisted until the man’s pulse returned, reversing what had appeared to be a certain tragedy.

The dramatic rescue, captured on video by bystanders, quickly went viral on social media. Mohamed was hailed as a “heroine” and praised for her quick thinking and determination.

In recognition of her actions, Kuwait’s health minister honoured her with a certificate of appreciation, noting that her response reflected pure humanitarian instinct rather than professional obligation.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
