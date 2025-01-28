Visa on arrival or eVisa options for Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait
Dubai: The long-awaited unified Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) tourist visa, often compared to Europe’s Schengen system, is expected to launch its pilot phase by the fourth quarter of 2025. Known as the GCC Grand Tourist Visa, it will allow travellers to move freely across all six member states - the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain, using a single entry permit.
Until then, GCC expatriates travelling to neighbouring countries for work, leisure, or family visits can either apply for an eVisa or obtain a visa on arrival, depending on their eligibility.
UAE residents whose nationalities are not eligible for visa-free entry can still travel within the region by securing an eVisa or a visa on arrival, provided specific conditions are met.
UAE expatriates and residents of other GCC countries can apply for a one-year multiple-entry eVisa, which allows for business trips, visiting loved ones, exploring the country, or even performing Umrah (except during the Hajj season).
Applications for this eVisa can be made via Saudi Arabia’s unified visa platform: ksavisa.sa. The visa is available as either a single-entry (90 days) or multiple-entry (one year) option, with each visit permitting a stay of up to 90 days.
UAE residents can obtain a visa on arrival to Oman regardless of nationality, provided they work in a profession approved by the Royal Oman Police (ROP). Alternatively, you can apply for an eVisa valid for up to 30 days.
The ‘GCC Resident Visa’ is an unsponsored visit visa that can be applied for through Oman’s official eVisa portal: evisa.rop.gov.om.
However, only residents working in one of over 30 approved professions are eligible to apply online. Those not meeting the criteria must secure a sponsored tourist visa through an authorised travel agency.
If you plan to drive to Oman, you don’t need to arrange a visa beforehand. UAE residents can receive a visa on arrival at the border, allowing for a stay of up to 14 days. Ensure your Emirates ID and passport have at least six months of validity.
UAE residents of any nationality can apply for a ‘GCC Resident Entry’ eVisa through Qatar’s Hayya Portal: hayya.qa.
To qualify, you must:
Hold a UAE residency valid for at least three months from the date of arrival.
Have confirmed accommodation and a return ticket.
Ensure your job title matches the profession listed on your residence visa.
UAE residents can obtain either a two-week visa on arrival or an eVisa through Bahrain’s Nationality, Passport & Residence Affairs (NPRA) online portal: www.evisa.gov.bh. The eVisa offers three-month or one-year multiple-entry options.
Eligibility criteria include:
A valid Emirates ID or residency permit for at least three months.
A passport with at least six months of validity.
Employment in a skilled profession.
Proof of return travel and accommodation bookings.
Residents of the UAE and other GCC countries can apply for a Kuwait eVisa through the newly updated platform: kuwaitvisa.moi.gov.kw.
In August 2025, Kuwait's Interior Ministry announced that foreign residents of GCC countries can obtain tourist visas upon arrival.
Residents of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain who hold specific professional titles are eligible to apply for an eVisa or obtain a visa on arrival.
The following documents are typically required:
A passport valid for at least six months.
A recent passport-sized photograph.
A confirmed return ticket.
A valid Emirates ID with a minimum of six months’ validity.
Proof of accommodation for the duration of your stay.
Visa requirements may vary by nationality. For those obtaining a visa on arrival, these documents must also be presented at the airport.
