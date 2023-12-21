Dubai: If you are planning to travel to Saudi Arabia soon, there is a new unified visa platform that you can use to apply for your visa.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia announced that visitors to the country can now apply for their visa through the website - ksavisa.sa.

Previously, they had to apply for a visa through the online platform of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) - visa.mofa.gov.sa. However, now when you visit the website, you will be prompted to try the new unified visa platform – ksavisa.sa, which is currently in the beta or trial version.

As a UAE resident, you can easily apply for your Saudi eVisa through the new platform. The visa offers a stay for 90 days, and you can even perform Umrah when you are there (except when you are travelling during the Hajj season).

Here is all you need to know.

Duration and validity of Saudi eVisa for GCC residents • Duration: 90 days

• Validity: One year

• Number of entries: Multiple

Requirements for Saudi eVisa for UAE expatriates

• The residency document should be valid for at least three months.

• The passport must be valid for at least six months.

• The minimum age of applicants should be 18 years old, if they are travelling without their parents.

Which documents do I need to provide?

• Passport photo with white background.

• Passport copy.

• UAE residence visa page copy

How to apply for the Saudi eVisa

Step 1: Visit ksavisa.sa and select the type of visa

On the ksavisa.sa homepage, click on the ‘Visit’ category and select the following options from the drop-down menu:

• Select ‘tourism’ as the purpose of the visit.

• Enter your nationality.

• Select ‘Valid residence in the GCC countries (No less than three months)’ from the drop-down menu.

Click on ‘Show Eligible Visas’. You will be provided with two options – transit visa and Electronic Visa (e-visa). Click on ‘Apply Now’ under the eVisa option.

Step 2: Enter your travel details:

Based on the details you provided in step one, your nationality, the type of visa, the duration and validity will be automatically filled in.

You must enter the following details:

• Enter the expected date of arrival in Saudi Arabia.

• Enter the country of residence.

• Select the nearest embassy to you – Abu Dhabi or Dubai.



You can also enter the transport mode and port of entry, but these are optional entries. Click on ‘Next’.

Step 3: Enter personal information and upload your passport photo

• Type in your full name exactly as it is stated on your passport.

• Enter your mobile number and address.

• Enter your gender and marital status.

• You can enter your occupation, but this is optional. You also have the option to select ‘I do not work at the moment’.

• Enter your occupation title – this is mandatory. If you selected the ‘I do not work at the moment’ option, you do not need to enter anything.

• Enter your date of birth.

Next, answer the question –‘What do you plan on doing during your stay?’ but this is optional. You can select Umrah, leisure or visit friends and family from the drop-down menu.

Then, upload a recent, coloured passport-sized photograph with a white background. When you are uploading the photo, it must meet the following requirements:

• Photo size - 35x45mm

• Use a plain background

• Face the camera directly with your head straight

• Neutral facial expression.

• No smiling and mouth should be closed

• Ensure proper lighting to avoid shadows

• Dress appropriately for the visa application

You must upload the photograph in PNG or JPEG format, with the maximum file size being 5MB.

Step 4: Enter your passport details and upload your passport copy:

• Upload your passport copy scan.

• Select your passport type.

• Enter your passport number.

• Select the country of issuance.

• Enter plate of birth.

• Enter the passport issue and expiry date.

Click ‘Next’.

Step 5: Enter your UAE residency visa details

• Upload your UAE residency visa – to find out how to access a digital copy of your UAE residency visa, click here.

• Enter your visa number.

• Enter your UAE residence visa expiry date.

• Enter the emirate you reside in and your address.

Step 6: Agree to the terms and conditions and review the application details

Once that is complete, click on ‘Agree’ for the terms and conditions. Then, review the details in your application and click ‘Next’.

Step 7: Select medical insurance:

• Next, answer a few questions for the medical insurance coverage by selecting ‘yes’ or ‘no’.

• Click ‘Next’ and select a medical insurance provider in Saudi Arabia. You will also be able to view the cost of each provider.

Step 8: Pay for the Saudi eVisa application

Once you have selected a medical insurance company, you will be able to review the cost of the visa application, including the insurance cost. Click on ‘Pay Now’ and pay for the application online with your credit or debit card.

After the payment is confirmed, you will receive a transaction number to track the application. To track the status, visit ksavisa.sa and select ‘Track Application’ and enter your transaction number or passport number. If you have any questions about the status of your application, you can also contact the ksavisa.sa call centre - +966 920011114

How much does the Saudi eVisa for GCC residents cost?

• $81 (Dh297.48) for visa fees

• $10.50 (Dh38.5) for application fees

Additional medical insurance fee:

Medical coverage for the eVisa can range from $7.50 (Dh27.54) to $252.04 (Dh925.65).

When do I receive the Saudi eVisa?