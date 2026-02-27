How UK eVisa rules will make travel different for UAE residents, VFS Global clarifies

No more passport retention as UK rolls out digital eVisas
Dubai: From 25 February 2026, most people applying for a UK visa will move to a fully digital system, as the British government completes a major shift away from physical visa stickers.
The new eVisa programme, introduced by UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), is part of a wider transformation of the UK’s immigration process, replacing passport vignette stickers and biometric residence permits with online proof of status.
More than 10 million people are already using eVisas, according to UKVI, as the UK enters the final phase of implementation.
According to the British immigration body, these changes have been designed to modernise the system, reduce reliance on physical documents and give travellers more flexibility, particularly in countries such as the UAE, where residents often hold multiple visas and travel frequently for work and family commitments. Here is all you need to know:
UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) is introducing eVisas, replacing traditional visa vignette stickers in passports.
This means customers will no longer need to part with their passports while a decision is being made on their application.
The continued rollout means that from 25 February 2026, most UK visa customers will benefit from the digital system, with eVisas becoming the default evidence of status for most immigration routes to the UK.
“Over 10 million people are already using secure and convenient eVisas, which are replacing physical immigration status documents such as biometric residence permits (BRPs) and visa vignette stickers in passports,” it said.
“We are now in the final phases of implementation, with eVisas becoming the default evidence of status for most immigration routes to the UK.”
Under the new system, applicants can keep their passports while waiting for a UK visa decision. This means they can apply for visas to other countries at the same time.
For UAE residents — many of whom are expatriates — this also allows them to travel home while their UK visa application is being processed.
Srinarayan Sankaran, Chief Operating Officer - Global Operations at VFS Global, said, “The move to eVisas will significantly enhance the customer process for travellers, providing them the ease and flexibility of retaining their passports, allowing for applications to other countries in the interim.”
Sankaran added that for countries like the UAE, with large expat populations, it gives travellers the ease to use their passports to travel home while awaiting their visa decisions. “As the global visa service providers for UK Visas and Immigration, we are excited to support them in this step towards visa digitalisation across our operational network,”
Step 1: Begin your application on gov.uk and complete the online form
Step 2: Schedule an appointment with VFS Global
Step 3: Visit the VFS Global Visa Application Centre to submit documents and enrol biometrics
Step 4: Leave the centre with your passport and await your decision. If successful, instructions on accessing your eVisa will be sent to your registered email address
Customers will generally only need to visit the Visa Application Centre once to confirm their identity and, if required, submit documents.
No passport retention required
Freedom to apply for a UK visa simultaneously with other countries
Customers can submit applications from their country of residence and depart for the UK from anywhere in the world once the eVisa is received
No need to wait for document delivery by courier
The UK began rolling out eVisas as part of a wider plan to modernise the immigration system and make the UK border digital by default.
The digital transition started gradually from 2024, with millions of people invited to switch to eVisas.
By July 15, 2025, some visa categories such as work, study and mobility schemes were already being issued eVisas instead of stickers. The most recent phase sees eVisas replacing visa stickers for visitor and other visa types from February 25 this year.