UK tightens asylum rules as Pakistan faces scrutiny

The scrutiny follows an “emergency brake” on visas recently imposed on nationals from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan, amid a surge in asylum claims from legal entry routes. The UK has also restricted skilled worker visas for Afghans. Though Pakistan has not faced a similar ban, officials say ongoing cooperation may have helped avert immediate sanctions, but the situation remains under review.

In 2025, British authorities refused 10,853 asylum claims from Pakistani nationals, yet only 445 were deported, roughly one in 25. While Islamabad has cooperated with London on repatriation, the striking gap between rejected applications and actual returns has raised concerns about the country’s role in facilitating removals.

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood reaffirmed that this is “only the beginning” of action to curb misuse of the asylum system, signalling that visa-related penalties could extend to Pakistan if returns do not improve.

Pakistani nationals now account for nearly one in ten asylum applications in the UK, making them the largest single group seeking protection via legal visas. Many enter on student, work, or visitor visas before applying for asylum, a pattern that has triggered alarm in London. Despite over 70 per cent of Pakistani claims being rejected, deportation rates remain extremely low, exposing what some politicians describe as a “loophole” in the system.

The situation has intensified political debate across Britain. Opposition voices argue that the low deportation rate undermines border control and encourages further abuse of the legal visa system. Meanwhile, London continues to implement measures to encourage voluntary returns, while small boat arrivals and other irregular migration routes have also risen, adding to the urgency of reform.

Experts point out that deportations rely heavily on cooperation from the country of origin, including issuing travel documents and accepting rejected applicants. Pakistani officials say they are actively engaging with London on migration and repatriation priorities, helping to maintain dialogue amid mounting pressure from UK lawmakers, Dawn news reported.

