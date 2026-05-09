How students can navigate Indian and Western admission systems more effectively

Expert highlights the importance of strategic planning for students and parents alike
Dubai: As university admissions become more competitive and global education pathways continue to evolve, students in the UAE are increasingly trying to balance opportunities in India and Western countries.
The discussion has taken place during this year’s Gulf News Edufair, which returned for its 10th edition, bringing together leading universities, education institutions, and career experts. The event is being held from May 9 to 10 at The H Dubai Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, offering students, parents, and professionals a platform to explore higher education and career opportunities.
At a spotlight session titled “Balancing between India and the West for Grades 11 and 12,” Atinderpal Sethi, CEO and founder of ATP Stem Education and Training Services, has discussed how students can better navigate differing admission systems, subject requirements, and academic expectations across countries.
Speaking during the session, Sethi has highlighted the key differences between Indian and Western admission processes, noting that students often need different preparation strategies depending on their target universities.
According to him, getting a “world class education” in India will not cost as much compared to the US, the UK, Canada, and other destinations.
On the other hand, if students and parents are looking for multiple disciplines and research, then US is the right place.
“India has one of the most prestigious colleges with very strong alumni networks. When it comes to the US, the most important factor is the flexibility. Another is research because of the industry leg funding. I did not say that the teaching is better, it is more or less similar,” explained Sethi.
While Indian admissions may place stronger emphasis on board marks and competitive entrance examinations, Western universities often evaluate a broader student profile that includes leadership experience, projects, internships, and personal achievements.
“The admission process of the West relies on the overall portfolio of the student, while entry into India is purely based on a single entrance exam. Their demands are completely different.”
Sethi has stressed that families need to understand these differences to avoid confusion and unnecessary academic pressure later.
Another major focus of the discussion has been the growing shift towards flexible and global education planning among families.
He has noted that many students no longer want to limit themselves to a single country or admission route.
“It is not impossible to excel in one direction and create a back up, but we need to know what is realistically possible,” said Sethi.
As admission systems continue to evolve across countries, Sethi has underscored the importance of planning finances the right way to be better positioned for future opportunities.