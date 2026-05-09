Trending courses at Edufair 2026: Business, AI, cybersecurity, engineering lead demand in Dubai

Edufair is open until tomorrow, May 10, at H Dubai Hotel
Students and parents are turning out in large numbers at Gulf News Edufair 2026, currently under way at The H Dubai, to explore programmes from top universities designed around job market needs.
Here are the trending courses at Edufair this year, from business administration and accounting to engineering, medicine and architecture, alongside fast-growing interest in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.
Universities at Edufair are showcasing business administration programmes focused on leadership, entrepreneurship, international business and management. Many families are also weighing options that combine strong academic reputation with accessible fee structures and career-focused learning.
Institutions are also highlighting Executive MBA programmes aimed at mid-career professionals looking to move into senior leadership roles and accelerate career growth.
Accounting and finance programmes continue to attract strong interest from students looking for globally recognised qualifications and stable career pathways. Exhibitors are presenting BCom, finance and ACCA-integrated programmes designed for careers in banking, corporate finance, auditing and consulting.
Cybersecurity and AI rank among the fastest-growing areas of interest at Edufair this year. Universities are showcasing specialised programmes in AI, machine learning and digital security, aligned with the UAE’s focus on innovation and digital transformation.
Eufair is also drawing working professionals looking to upskill or move into leadership roles. Universities are presenting master’s and doctoral programmes in engineering, leadership and management and specialised professional fields aimed at career progression.
Engineering and medicine remain among the most in-demand programme areas at Edufair. Universities are showcasing mechanical, AI-driven and core engineering streams alongside medical and healthcare-related degrees focused on research, innovation and long-term career demand.
Register now to access over 35 top institutions, study abroad specialists and career services providers.