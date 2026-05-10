Edufair Dubai: UAE universities prioritise graduate outcomes and career progression

Students seek courses with internships and real-world exposure
As students increasingly link degree choices to long-term career outcomes, experts during a panel discussion at Gulf News Edufair highlighted the need for clearer visibility into what happens after graduation.
Application to outcome is no longer abstract, it is central to how students assess academic decisions, with universities placing growing focus on tracking graduate success and the transition from internships to first jobs, while narrowing the gap between expectations and real-world career trajectories.
For universities, measuring success no longer ends with employment at graduation. Institutions are increasingly tracking graduates beyond their first job to understand career progression, role transitions and long-term employability.
According to Dr Roma Raina, Head – Corporate Alliances and Partnerships at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus, this shift points to a stronger link between education, future skills and industry relevance.
“Tracking students after graduation is extremely important. It is equally important to understand what roles graduates are moving into and whether they are continuing to grow in their careers,” she said.
At Manipal Dubai, graduate outcomes are tracked at multiple stages, with the first checkpoint typically six months after graduation, when students are either pursuing higher education, entering employment or exploring entrepreneurship.
Alumni networks, LinkedIn engagement and faculty connections help map career progression over time, revealing how graduates evolve within their chosen fields.
A key challenge universities are addressing is the gap between student expectations at enrolment and actual career outcomes. Many students begin their academic journey without a clear direction, making structured guidance and early exposure critical.
“Careers today are no longer linear; the emphasis is instead on standing out,” said Armanda Fernandes, Manager – Careers and Employability Services at Middlesex University Dubai, adding that early exposure to multiple pathways helps students make more informed choices.
Employability remains a key measure of education, but success is no longer defined by immediate job placement. It is increasingly seen as a journey of growth, adaptability and long-term development, pointed out panelists.
“Students are encouraged to create their own opportunities rather than waiting for them, while universities prepare them not just for current jobs but for roles that may not yet exist,” said Priya Baguant, Dean – School of Business, Amity University Dubai, highlighting the move towards future-focused education.
Ensuring students are placed in their area of expertise is central to effective career development. An engineer, for instance, should not be diverted into unrelated fields such as finance or administration, as alignment allows students to build depth, confidence and professional identity within their discipline.
“Students should be able to compete within their field of learning, which allows them to develop their voice and grow within their area of interest,” Baguant added, highlighting the importance of focus and relevance in driving career outcomes.
Fernandes from Middlesex University Dubai said that success is increasingly individual, ranging from corporate progression to entrepreneurship and job creation, with universities helping students define their own version of success.
“Success depends on what each individual wants to achieve, along with discipline, passion, and contribution to family, community and workplace.”
Universities are increasingly adopting an industry-first approach to curriculum design, with employers actively contributing to programme development.
“Industry partners are involved from the beginning, helping universities develop programmes that align with workforce needs,” said Baguant.
She added that education has shifted significantly in recent years, with greater emphasis on adaptability, applied learning and soft skills such as mindset, creativity and resilience. These attributes are now as important as technical knowledge in determining employability.
Moreover, universities are embedding industry into learning through classroom engagement, live projects and competitions, ensuring students are exposed to real-world challenges while still in education.
Dr Gisela Lohlein, Academic Director, Head of Faculty Technology, Arts and Culture at De Montfort University Dubai, highlighted how closely teaching is aligned with workplace readiness.
She said De Montfort University Dubai connects students with potential employers early while tracking their progress throughout their journey.
“We follow the idea of teaching to practice, where students are able to transition smoothly into internships or jobs,” she said.
She added that programmes are continuously updated based on industry trends and inputs from professional accreditation bodies, ensuring relevance in a rapidly changing job market.
Internships are increasingly seen as a defining step in shaping first-job outcomes. When aligned closely with a student’s programme, they often serve as a direct pathway into employment.
Dr Lohlein stressed that internships should be treated as strategic career decisions rather than casual placements.
“It is important that students choose the right internship and aim for the best possible firms. It should be a deliberate, mission-driven decision,” she said, noting their impact on CV strength and early career direction.
“Students often return from internships with improved clarity and performance as they begin to understand how academic learning translates into real-world application. This experience strengthens their learning curve and deepens academic relevance.”
Across institutions, alumni engagement plays a key role in tracking long-term outcomes, with graduates frequently returning to mentor current students and strengthen institutional learning ecosystems.
Careers today, experts agreed, are no longer defined by a single path but by adaptability, continuous learning and the ability to navigate multiple opportunities. As education evolves, the focus is moving from simply securing jobs to building future-ready careers.
As Dr Raina pointed out, employability is not a one-time milestone but an evolving journey and students must be prepared to embrace change at every stage. “This journey is shaped by continuous learning, industry collaboration and long-term tracking of graduate success.”