What Dubai students are saying about their futures at Edufair 2026

Students share their plans and how the exhibition is helping shape future study decisions
Dubai: Dubai students have eagerly welcomed the opening of Edufair 2026 at The H Dubai Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road on Saturday, describing it as the “best place” to explore higher education options and make informed decisions about their future careers.
The two-day exhibition, running from May 9 to 10, features more than 35 universities, higher education institutions, and career advisory providers from the UAE and abroad. The event offers students access to a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, along with professional courses across multiple disciplines.
Students moved through the exhibition space engaging with university representatives, asking questions about course structures, entry requirements, scholarships, and career outcomes. While some arrived with clear academic plans, others used the platform to explore new subjects and discover potential career paths.
Gulf News has spoken to some Grade 10 students as they shared their preferred study choices and how Edufair 2026 plays a role in deciding for their futures.
For Hakimuddin Rassiwala, engineering is what he is looking forward to. He has drawn strong interest in how science and technology can be used to solve real-world problems and develop practical innovations for the future.
“I'm looking into engineering courses and I would like to specialise in robotics,” Rassiwala told Gulf News.
He has reflected on how Edufair helped clarify available engineering specialisations and university options.
“Edufair is a really good opportunity because it tells you about various universities, their components, and courses that'll shape my future.”
With a clear interest in science programmes, Saesha Trivedi has expressed her desire to contribute to the aviation field.
“I'm planning to pursue the science stream with specialisation in aviation as I've always been passionate about exploring careers connected to innovation, technology, and aviation industry,” shared Trivedi.
She has noted that Edufair provided a “valuable platform” to explore various science pathways.
“I choose to attend Edufair because I get to interact with representatives from different universities and understand the global opportunities that are available. Also, it lets me gain deeper insights that would help me make well-informed decisions about my academic and professional future.”
Similarly, Arfa Sakib wanted to choose the science stream. “I'm really interested in subjects like mathematics and physics.”
She has regarded Edufair as a “great opportunity” that provides students like her a better understanding of different universities, courses, and future career paths.
“I'm excited to learn more, interact with the representatives, and gain guidance that can make me informed about future decisions. I'm really grateful to be a part of this experience and I look forward to discovering new opportunities and possibilities ahead,” exclaimed Sakib.
On the other hand, Kanza Mariyam has mentioned how fascinated she is with psychology.
“I'm interested in psychology, how the human mind works, and how people think. What attracts me the most about it is the ability to help people get better and understand more about themselves,” explained Mariyam.
She added, “Edufair really gets us the opportunity to check out the courses we want to go for.”
Aidh Tamboli has excitedly explored business-related degrees, with interests ranging from financial banking and marketing, and the possibility of launching his own venture in the future.
According to him, Edufair is really his “thing” or in Gen-Z slang it means the interest is perfectly suited to them.
“My future plans are on financial banking or marketing. Edufair is really my thing because I get more opportunities to grow here. I also get summaries of the universities which I want to know for my future. It's pretty cool,” said Tamboli.
On a related note, Ayisha Izzah has bared his goal of pursuing commerce, citing Edufair as a place to unlock her competencies.
“My future goal is to go into commerce and do something big. Edufair is amazing and it is a great opportunity for all students to come and get to know their potential here,” said Izzah, encouraging her fellow students to attend the event.
Meanwhile, Zia Fathima has attended Edufair 2026 without a fixed decision in mind and used the event to explore different universities and courses before finalising a clearer academic direction.
“I'm still exploring with career paths that suit me the best,” shared Fathima.
She has pointed out that the exhibition is a useful platform to speak directly with universities and compare multiple study options in one place.
“I like the idea of having options and also discovering what I'm truly passionate about and Edufair is the best place for that.”
As Edufair 2026 continues in Dubai, students are expected to further refine their choices, with many saying direct interaction with university representatives has helped them better understand academic pathways and long-term career opportunities in a rapidly evolving job market.