Gulf News Edufair: UAE and global universities showcase future ready courses

The event takes place this weekend, May 9-10, at H Dubai Hotel
Top universities from the UAE and overseas will present some of their most in-demand and future-focused programmes at Gulf News Edufair, offering students and parents clearer insight into academic pathways aligned with changing industry needs.
The 10th edition will showcase programmes across disciplines, from engineering, technology, media studies and the liberal arts to business analytics, digital communication and sport sciences, alongside a strong focus on professional and vocational education. Universities are also placing emphasis on employability, global exposure and real-world application.
This year, the event will run over two days, May 9 and 10, instead of the originally planned three. The revised format comes in light of the current regional situation, while ensuring continued support for the higher education sector. The compact schedule is designed to help students and parents explore options, interact with multiple institutions and attend counselling sessions.
Exhibitors say the event offers an important opportunity to engage directly with the UAE’s student community at a time when course choices are expanding and becoming more specialised.
At the University of Birmingham Dubai, the focus is on delivering internationally recognised education within the UAE. Professor Yusra Mouzughi, Provost, says, “Our students gain a degree from a global top-100 British university while studying in Dubai, which combines research-led academic excellence, strong employability outcomes, and the opportunities offered by one of the world’s leading international hubs.”
Highlighting the importance of student engagement at Edufair, she adds, “Engaging with students and parents at events such as Edufair is often the first step in supporting them to access a world-class education from one of the UK’s leading universities, with over 125 years of delivering education, research, and real-world impact.”
At Middlesex University Dubai, the spotlight is on career-focused degrees across business, law, psychology, engineering, media and design, with growing interest in technology-led disciplines.
Professor Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor Middlesex University, Director Middlesex University Dubai, says, “At Gulf News Edufair, we will be showcasing career-first degrees that genuinely reflect where the world of work is heading. We are seeing strong, sustained interest in technology-driven fields, which is why programmes such as BSc Honours Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, BSc Cyber Security and Digital Forensics, MSc Cyber Security and Emerging Threats, and our new MSc Information Systems and Data Management for Business are front and centre,” he says, adding, “At the same time, we are investing in the growth of sport in the region through the London Sport Institute in Dubai, with programmes including the Sport Science Foundation pathway and BSc Honours Sport and Exercise Science.”
RIT Dubai is set to showcase its portfolio across engineering, computing, business, psychology and design, including newer programmes in advertising and public relations, and management information systems.
Hameed Al-Obaidi, Student Enrollment Manager at RIT Dubai, highlights the value of direct engagement. “In a landscape where students have more choices than ever, being present at Edufair is essential for building direct, meaningful connections with prospective students and their families. It provides an opportunity to go beyond brochures and rankings, and instead have real conversations about academic pathways, career outcomes, and personal goals.”
Symbiosis International University Dubai is presenting programmes across commerce, engineering, psychology and management, alongside newer offerings such as a BBA in Artificial Intelligence and Business Analytics.
Dr Anita Patankar, Executive Director, says, “These programmes are crafted to help students build adaptability and thrive in emerging industries and career paths.”
GBS Dubai is also aligning its programmes with shifting market demand, spanning Business, AI, Cyber Security, Healthcare Management, Construction Management and ACCA.
Amro Mohamed, Outreach & Marketing Manager, says, “We are seeing strong demand for AI and Cyber Security, as technology continues to shape every industry. At the same time, Healthcare Management is gaining interest from students who want to be part of the healthcare sector through operations and management rather than clinical roles.”
Pinnacle Innovation & Education, another exhibitor, will present its career architecture ecosystem designed to support learners from early education through to working professionals.
Humera Khan, Founder & CEO, says, “As career architects, we bridge the gap between education and real-world outcomes through structured, impact-driven programmes. Our focus includes confidence building, communication skills, public speaking, leadership, AI tools application in workplace, content creation, and digital marketing with AI tools.”
Y-Axis is Platinum Sponsor of Edufair, HSBC is Banking Partner, Canadian University Dubai is Silver Sponsor, ACCA is Knowledge Partner and Phoenix Financial Training is Financial Training Partner.
Our exhibitors are Amity University Dubai, Ajman University, ATP STEM, American University in the Emirates, AURAK, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, Curtin University Dubai, Demont Institute of Management & Technology, De Montfort University Dubai, Edumate, Explore Education Dubai, GBS Dubai, GuideMe, Gulf Medical University, Gyanberry, Heriot Watt Dubai, Jaipur National University Ras Al Khaimah Campus, Manip, al Academy of Higher Education Dubai, Middlesex University Dubai, Pinnacle, PWC Academy, President Education, RAK Medical & Health Sciences University, RIT Dubai, Royal Roads University Ras Al Khaimah Campus, ScorePlus, SP Jain School of Global Management, Stanford Global, Symbiosis International University Dubai, University of Birmingham Dubai, University of Dubai, University of Greater Manchester Academic Centre Ras Al Khaimah, University of Sharjah, and University of West London Ras Al Khaimah Campus.
Support Sponsors are Crystal Gallery, Britannia, Chocodate, ICEE, Navratna, Emami Group, Just Chill, Kwality, Signature, Star, Vatika