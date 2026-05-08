Gulf News Edufair: UAE and global universities showcase future ready courses

Professor Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor Middlesex University, Director Middlesex University Dubai, says, “At Gulf News Edufair, we will be showcasing career-first degrees that genuinely reflect where the world of work is heading. We are seeing strong, sustained interest in technology-driven fields, which is why programmes such as BSc Honours Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, BSc Cyber Security and Digital Forensics, MSc Cyber Security and Emerging Threats, and our new MSc Information Systems and Data Management for Business are front and centre,” he says, adding, “At the same time, we are investing in the growth of sport in the region through the London Sport Institute in Dubai, with programmes including the Sport Science Foundation pathway and BSc Honours Sport and Exercise Science.”