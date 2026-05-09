Edufair opens today with 35+ institutions

Two-day event offers 1,500+ career-focused courses, expert sessions & admission guidance
Gulf News Edufair gets under way today at The H Dubai Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, marking the 10th edition of the higher education event with a sharper two-day format focused on helping students make confident academic and career choices.
Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group PJSC, will inaugurate the event. Joining him at the opening ceremony will be Dr Naji Al Mahdi, Chief of Qualifications and Awards, at KHDA, and Dr Eesa Al Bastaki, President, University of Dubai.
Running today and tomorrow, the event will feature more than 35 universities and higher education institutions from the UAE and overseas, showcasing over 1,500 career-focused courses spanning technology, business, health care, engineering, liberal arts, creative fields and emerging industries.
Originally scheduled for three days, the revised format offers a more streamlined weekend experience for students and parents, with university exhibitions, expert-led sessions and direct engagements designed to simplify the higher education decision-making process.
“At a time when the world is navigating uncertainty, rapid change and complex global challenges, the UAE continues to stand as a model of stability, ambition, resilience and hope. The UAE has shown that nations are strengthened when they invest in education, empower young people, welcome talent, protect social cohesion and create opportunities for all who contribute positively to society,” says Dr Al Mahdi from KHDA.
“Events such as Gulf News Edufair are important because they bring together students, parents, universities, education providers and career advisers around one shared purpose: helping young people make informed and confident choices about their future. Every learner represents a possibility, every family carries an aspiration, and every educational institution has a responsibility to contribute to the UAE’s continued development.”
This year’s exhibitor line-up reflects the UAE’s growing emphasis on a knowledge-driven economy, with institutions highlighting programmes in areas such as artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity, robotics, fintech and renewable energy.
“Edufair plays an important role in connecting universities with students and parents by creating a dynamic platform for academic engagement, career exploration, and future opportunities. Such exhibitions strengthen collaboration between higher education institutions and the community while showcasing the diversity and quality of academic programs in the UAE,” Dr Al Bastaki says, adding, “Despite the current regional challenges, the UAE’s higher education sector remains highly resilient and stable. Universities across the country continue to operate smoothly and efficiently, reflecting the nation’s strong leadership, preparedness, and commitment to educational continuity and excellence.”
Visitors will have the opportunity to interact directly with admissions representatives from top universities to discuss course options, scholarships, entry requirements, tuition fees and internship opportunities.
International education consultants at the event will provide guidance on overseas admissions, scholarships and post-study opportunities across leading global destinations.
“Studying abroad is one of the most significant decisions a young person will make, and it is no longer just about picking a university. Students today are thinking about visas, work rights, career prospects, and long-term settlement all at once. That is exactly the kind of holistic guidance Y-Axis provides, and Edufair is the perfect platform for us to connect with students and families who are at the very start of that journey,” says Clint Khan, Director, Y-Axis, Platinum Sponsor of Edufair.
Alongside the exhibition, a series of seminars and panel discussions will bring together academic leaders and industry experts to explore emerging career trends, in-demand skills and more in the UAE.