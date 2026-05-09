Gulf News Edufair 2026: Day 1 highlights in pictures

The 10th edition of Gulf News Edufair was inaugurated today in the presence of dignitaries representing key UAE sectors in the field of education. Seen here with Gulf News management are, from left: Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group; Dr Naji Mahdi, Chief of Qualifications and Awards, Knowledge & Human Development Authority; Dr Eesa Al Bastaki, President, University of Dubai; Vijay Vaghela, CEO, Gulf News; Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief, Gulf News, and Ashfaq Ahmed Managing Editor, Gulf News Virendra Saklani/Gulf News