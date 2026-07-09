Gulf News launches LevelUP to help professionals stay future-ready

David George, Director of Creative Content & Design, Gulf News, said: "The workplace is evolving faster than ever, and so are the expectations placed on professionals. Gulf News LevelUP reflects that shift by creating a platform focused not just on education, but on career transformation. Through thought-provoking seminars, practical masterclasses and meaningful conversations with experts, we want to help professionals make informed decisions about their next step, whether that's pursuing an MBA, earning a specialised certification or preparing for opportunities in emerging industries. This event reinforces Gulf News' role as a trusted partner in informing, inspiring and empowering our audiences throughout every stage of their professional journey."