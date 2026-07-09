Gulf News launches LevelUP to help professionals stay future-ready

New event builds on the success of Gulf News’ educational expo Edufair
Following the success of 10 editions of Gulf News Edufair, Gulf News is expanding its education portfolio with the launch of Gulf News LevelUP, a new two-day expo designed to support working professionals seeking to upskill, reskill and advance their careers in a rapidly changing world.
Taking place on September 26 and 27 at Dusit Thani Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Gulf News LevelUP will bring together leading universities, education providers, industry experts and career-focused professionals for two days of learning, networking and opportunity.
The new platform comes at a time when continuous learning has become increasingly important, with emerging technologies, evolving industries and changing workplace requirements transforming the way professionals build and sustain successful careers.
While Gulf News Edufair has established itself as a trusted platform connecting students with higher education opportunities, LevelUP extends this commitment to professionals who are looking to enhance their expertise, transition into new fields or gain specialised skills aligned with future career opportunities.
Tina Bhaktha, Director of Events & Special Features, Gulf News, said: "For the past 10 editions, Gulf News Edufair has successfully connected thousands of students with higher education opportunities. With LevelUP, we are extending that commitment to a new audience - working professionals who recognise that learning doesn't stop after graduation.
"Today's careers demand continuous development, and LevelUP has been created as a platform where professionals can discover the qualifications, skills and industry insights they need to remain competitive and future-ready. We are excited to bring together leading universities, education providers and industry experts to support the UAE's growing culture of lifelong learning."
The exhibition will provide visitors with access to a wide range of postgraduate and professional education opportunities, including Master's programmes, MBA and Executive MBA programmes, PhD opportunities, diplomas, advanced professional certifications and specialised industry-focused degrees.
With flexible learning becoming increasingly important for busy professionals, attendees will also be able to explore online, hybrid and part-time study options designed to fit alongside professional commitments.
Beyond the exhibition, Gulf News LevelUP will feature a programme of expert-led seminars, practical masterclasses and insight-driven sessions focused on real-world skills, career growth and emerging industries.
· Explore flexible study pathways across postgraduate and professional programmes.
· Discover upskilling and reskilling opportunities designed for career advancement.
· Learn from academics, industry professionals and subject-matter experts.
· Gain insights into emerging sectors and the skills shaping the future workforce.
· Connect with universities, education providers, employers and fellow professionals.
David George, Director of Creative Content & Design, Gulf News, said: "The workplace is evolving faster than ever, and so are the expectations placed on professionals. Gulf News LevelUP reflects that shift by creating a platform focused not just on education, but on career transformation. Through thought-provoking seminars, practical masterclasses and meaningful conversations with experts, we want to help professionals make informed decisions about their next step, whether that's pursuing an MBA, earning a specialised certification or preparing for opportunities in emerging industries. This event reinforces Gulf News' role as a trusted partner in informing, inspiring and empowering our audiences throughout every stage of their professional journey."
Gulf News LevelUP positions Gulf News at the forefront of the region's growing lifelong learning movement, creating a bridge between professionals, education providers and industry experts.
The event reflects Gulf News' continued commitment to empowering audiences with knowledge, access and opportunities that support personal and professional growth.
From students beginning their academic journeys to experienced professionals preparing for the future of work, Gulf News continues to create platforms that connect people with the opportunities that matter most.
For more information, visit https://events.gulfnews.com/GulfNewsLevelUP