Are we teaching children to learn or just to remember?

The challenge for education is not helping children recall information, but understand it
“Memorise this passage by heart.”
It was a simple instruction, one that many parents have probably heard before. What surprised me was not the request itself, but the amount of time devoted to it. Nearly half of a learning session was spent asking children to repeat and memorise a passage, with parents encouraged to continue the exercise at home.
As I listened, I found myself reflecting on a question that extends far beyond a single lesson: Are we helping children learn, or are we simply helping them remember?
To be clear, memorisation is not the enemy. Every child benefits from memorising certain things. Multiplication tables, vocabulary, and foundational knowledge all have their place in education. The problem begins when memorisation becomes the primary goal rather than a tool that supports understanding.
For generations, many educational settings have followed a familiar model. An instructor delivers information, learners listen, and success is measured by how accurately that information can be recalled later. While this approach may improve short-term recall, it often leaves little room for curiosity, creativity, exploration, and independent thinking.
This matters because the world our children are entering is very different from the one many of us grew up in. Employers increasingly seek individuals who can solve problems, communicate effectively, and think creatively. Yet creativity cannot flourish when learners are rewarded primarily for reproducing information rather than engaging with it.
The challenge lies in educational practices that continue to prioritise memorisation over inquiry, discussion, and creativity. When repetition becomes the dominant pathway to learning, understanding often becomes secondary and creativity is pushed to the margins.
The contrast became clear when I asked my son what he had learned that day. His response was a long yawn followed by a simple answer: “Nothing new. We were memorising the same passage again.”
Perhaps the problem was not the passage itself. Perhaps it was the way it was being taught.
What if learners first explored the meaning of unfamiliar words before memorising them? What if they acted out scenes, discussed ideas with their peers, or taught parts of the text to one another? What if the passage became a song, a short performance, a visual storyboard, or even a series of emojis that captured its key ideas?
These approaches may sound unconventional, but they recognise an important reality: people do not all learn in the same way. Some learn best through discussion. Others through movement, visuals, music, collaboration, or hands-on experiences. Effective learning environments acknowledge these differences and provide multiple pathways to understanding.
This is where creativity becomes essential. Creativity is not limited to art, music, or writing. It is the ability to connect ideas, generate solutions, ask meaningful questions, and view problems from different perspectives. These are precisely the skills that societies need to prepare future generations for an increasingly complex world.
Unfortunately, when learning becomes synonymous with repetition, creativity is often pushed aside. Learners begin to focus on finding the “right answer” rather than exploring possibilities. They become hesitant to take intellectual risks, challenge assumptions, or think beyond what is expected of them. Over time, curiosity gives way to compliance.
This also raises important questions about assessment. What exactly are we measuring? Are we assessing whether learners understand ideas, can apply knowledge in new situations, and think critically about what they have learned? Or are we merely rewarding their ability to reproduce information word for word?
We often say we want creative thinkers, innovators, and problem-solvers. The real question is: are our educational practices helping to create them, or quietly suppressing them?
Bernadette Guirguis is Assistant Professor, Zayed University