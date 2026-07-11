Ask Gulf News: Can I sell my car while a bank loan is still outstanding?

If the buyer wishes to bear the remaining loan balance instead of paying the full purchase price, you must inform the bank and attend the bank together with the buyer. Any transfer of the loan is subject to the bank's approval. If the bank agrees, it will require the buyer to enter into a new loan and mortgage agreement, and the bank has the right to impose new terms and conditions at its discretion. Upon completion of the new financing arrangement, the bank will issue the necessary release documentation to facilitate the transfer of ownership through the RTA.