Ask Gulf News: How to apply for a UAE private tutor permit

Who can apply, what documents you need and how to secure a tutor permit
Dubai:If you are looking to provide tutoring services in the UAE or make some extra income on the side, you can apply for an official private tutor permit, allowing you to provide coaching services either online or in person to individuals or groups.
Introduced in 2023 by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), the permit was created to regulate private tutoring outside formal educational institutions and reduce unlicensed tutoring practices across the country.
The required documents vary depending on the applicant category.
1. University Students and School Students
Applicants must provide:
Proof of student status
Latest school certificate (for school students)
Written consent from a parent, guardian, or custodian
Certificate of Good Conduct
Medical fitness certificate
Valid passport, residency visa, and Emirates ID
Approved Private Tuition Agreement
Recent colour photograph with a white background
2. Unemployed Residents
Applicants must submit:
Latest educational certificate
Certificate of Good Conduct
Medical fitness certificate
Valid passport, residency visa, and Emirates ID
Experience certificate (if available)
Approved Private Tuition Agreement
Recent colour photograph with a white background
3. Employees Working in Other Sectors
Required documents include:
Latest educational certificate
Certificate of Good Conduct
No Objection Certificate (NOC) from employer
Medical fitness certificate
Experience certificate (if available)
Valid passport, residency visa, and Emirates ID
Approved Private Tuition Agreement
Recent colour photograph with a white background
4. Teachers in Public or Private Schools
Applicants must provide:
Latest educational certificate
Certificate of Good Conduct
No Objection Certificate (NOC) from employer
Medical fitness certificate
Experience certificate (if available)
Valid passport, residency visa, and Emirates ID
Approved Private Tuition Agreement
Recent colour photograph with a white background
Follow these steps to submit your application through MOHRE:
Visit the MOHRE website or mobile app and select Services.
Search for Private Tutor Licensing and click Start Service.
Enter your Emirates ID number and verify using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.
Select the category that applies to you.
Upload the required documents.
Download, sign, and upload the Code of Conduct.
Submit your application.
There is currently no service fee for applying for a Private Tutor Permit in the UAE. Once submitted, applications are typically processed within two working days. Upon approval, the permit remains valid for two years, allowing tutors to legally provide private tutoring services across the UAE.