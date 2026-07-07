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Ask Gulf News: How to apply for a UAE private tutor permit

Who can apply, what documents you need and how to secure a tutor permit

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
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Ask Gulf News: How to apply for a UAE private tutor permit
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Dubai:If you are looking to provide tutoring services in the UAE or make some extra income on the side, you can apply for an official private tutor permit, allowing you to provide coaching services either online or in person to individuals or groups.

Introduced in 2023 by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), the permit was created to regulate private tutoring outside formal educational institutions and reduce unlicensed tutoring practices across the country.

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Requirements

The required documents vary depending on the applicant category.

1. University Students and School Students

Applicants must provide:

  • Proof of student status

  • Latest school certificate (for school students)

  • Written consent from a parent, guardian, or custodian

  • Certificate of Good Conduct

  • Medical fitness certificate

  • Valid passport, residency visa, and Emirates ID

  • Approved Private Tuition Agreement

  • Recent colour photograph with a white background

2. Unemployed Residents

Applicants must submit:

  • Latest educational certificate

  • Certificate of Good Conduct

  • Medical fitness certificate

  • Valid passport, residency visa, and Emirates ID

  • Experience certificate (if available)

  • Approved Private Tuition Agreement

  • Recent colour photograph with a white background

3. Employees Working in Other Sectors

Required documents include:

  • Latest educational certificate

  • Certificate of Good Conduct

  • No Objection Certificate (NOC) from employer

  • Medical fitness certificate

  • Experience certificate (if available)

  • Valid passport, residency visa, and Emirates ID

  • Approved Private Tuition Agreement

  • Recent colour photograph with a white background

4. Teachers in Public or Private Schools

Applicants must provide:

  • Latest educational certificate

  • Certificate of Good Conduct

  • No Objection Certificate (NOC) from employer

  • Medical fitness certificate

  • Experience certificate (if available)

  • Valid passport, residency visa, and Emirates ID

  • Approved Private Tuition Agreement

  • Recent colour photograph with a white background

How to apply

Follow these steps to submit your application through MOHRE:

  1. Visit the MOHRE website or mobile app and select Services.

  2. Search for Private Tutor Licensing and click Start Service.

  3. Enter your Emirates ID number and verify using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

  4. Select the category that applies to you.

  5. Upload the required documents.

  6. Download, sign, and upload the Code of Conduct.

  7. Submit your application.

There is currently no service fee for applying for a Private Tutor Permit in the UAE. Once submitted, applications are typically processed within two working days. Upon approval, the permit remains valid for two years, allowing tutors to legally provide private tutoring services across the UAE.

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