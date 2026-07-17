The UAE creator economy is nearing Dh1.8 billion as gaming and streaming surge
Dubai: The creator economy, once shorthand for influencers and viral videos, has quietly become one of the fastest-growing digital sectors in the Gulf.
At its core, the creator economy refers to individuals who build audiences online and turn content into income. That includes YouTubers, TikTok creators, podcasters, filmmakers and increasingly, gamers and live streamers. What unites them is simple: they create content, build communities, and monetize through brand partnerships, advertising, subscriptions, or direct sales.
In the Gulf, this shift is happening at remarkable speed.
Across the GCC, the number of monetized creators has grown to around 263,000 - up 75% in just two years. In the UAE alone, the sector is projected to generate close to Dh1.8 billion in revenue in 2026. What was once seen as a side hustle is now evolving into a structured, professional ecosystem.
More importantly, creators are no longer just shaping culture - they are driving commerce. In the UAE and Saudi Arabia, 73% of consumers say they have made a purchase through social media in the past year, highlighting how deeply content is now embedded in everyday buying decisions.
But as the opportunity expands, so does the pressure.
Creators today are producing more content, across more platforms, at a faster pace than ever before. A beauty influencer might post daily short-form videos, manage brand collaborations, and run a social storefront. A filmmaker might shoot in 4K, edit multiple versions, and distribute content globally. And increasingly, a new generation of creators -gamers and streamers - are building massive audiences through live content.
This segment alone is reshaping the landscape. Across the Middle East and North Africa, live-streaming audiences have grown fivefold in just four years, with quarterly viewing hours rising dramatically. Gaming is no longer niche - it is one of the most dynamic entry points into the creator economy.
Yet beneath this visible growth lies a challenge few outside the industry fully appreciate.
Every piece of content generates data. Raw footage, livestream recordings, edits, graphics, and archives quickly accumulate into vast and growing content libraries. As formats shift toward higher resolution and AI-assisted production, this data is expanding at an exponential rate.
But this data is no longer just an operational burden - it is a business asset.
For creators, past content is increasingly valuable. A single video can be repurposed into multiple formats across platforms. Archived footage can be reused for new campaigns or licensing deals. Long-form content can be broken into short clips to extend reach and relevance. And in an age of AI-driven production, creators are beginning to use their own content libraries to retrain tools, generate new assets, and accelerate workflows.
In other words, what creators produce today continues to generate value tomorrow. This shift changes how creators think about their work. Content is no longer disposable, it is cumulative. And managing it effectively becomes critical to sustaining growth.
A slow upload can mean missing a trend. A lost file can mean losing a revenue opportunity. Fragmented workflows can delay production and limit how content can be reused or monetized over time. As creators scale, the ability to reliably store, access, and reuse content becomes fundamental.
And as the value of that data grows, so does the cost of losing it. Scalable, reliable storage is no longer a technical consideration or an afterthought, but rather the infrastructure that makes a sustainable creator business possible.
The global reach of Gulf creators reinforces this shift. More than 95% of watch time for UAE-based YouTube channels now comes from outside the country, reflecting how local creators are building international audiences and scalable businesses.
Because in today’s creator economy, the real challenge is no longer going viral. It is building something that lasts.