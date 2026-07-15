Dubai Civility Committee praised the resident's initiative and civic responsibility
Dubai: A Dubai resident has been honoured by the Dubai Civility Committee after alerting authorities to an unclean directional sign at a Dubai Metro station, in a gesture officials said reflected the civic responsibility that helps preserve the emirate's world-class urban environment.
Tanveer Ahmed was recognised in the presence of Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Chairman of the Dubai Civility Committee, and Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), who also serves as the committee's deputy chairman.
The committee said Ahmed's initiative demonstrated how members of the community contribute to safeguarding Dubai's refined image and exceptional public experience.
Ahmed said he was driving along Sheikh Zayed Road when he noticed that a directional sign for the World Trade Centre Metro Station was no longer clean, making it difficult for motorists to read. Without hesitation, he sent a message to the RTA to report the issue.
"I received a response the same day, and by the following day the sign had been replaced," Ahmed said. "As a resident of the UAE, I am truly happy to be part of this community. I never imagined something like this would happen to me."
Al Gergawi thanked Ahmed for his initiative, saying the committee takes pride in residents who pay attention to the smallest details and genuinely care about the city. He said such actions reinforce Dubai's culture of shared responsibility and support the leadership's vision of making the emirate the world's most refined and civilised city.