Dubai to issue guidelines on public behaviour and celebrations

Civility guidebook and celebration rules to shape how residents, visitors act in public
Dubai: Dubai is set to issue official guidelines on public behaviour and celebrations as part of a sweeping push to make the emirate the world's most civilised city, it emerged during a high-level government committee meeting.
The Dubai Civility Committee, which held its fifth meeting this week, on Sunday revealed two landmark initiatives: a Dubai Civility Guidebook to establish a shared framework for conduct in public spaces, and Guidelines for Celebrating Different Occasions, aimed at ensuring every celebration reflects the values and responsibilities of Dubai's community.
The meeting was chaired by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office and Chairman of the Dubai Civility Committee.
It was attended by senior officials including Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Director General of the Dubai Crown Prince's Office; Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism; Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; and Saeed Al Nazari, Secretary General of the Committee.
Dubai is redefining civility not as a matter of appearances, but as a strategic, citywide ecosystem designed to shape quality of life, elevate the experience of residents and visitors, and embed positive public behaviour into the DNA of the city.
The committee also reviewed a plan to develop an integrated lighting strategy for Dubai, aimed at strengthening its visual identity and creating greater harmony across the urban landscape.
A comprehensive assessment plan for the overall city experience was discussed as well, intended to establish the standards and systems needed to design the world's most civilised urban environment.
Al Gergawi affirmed that Dubai has already succeeded in building a distinctive global model of civility, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which places people and quality of life at the heart of the city's development journey.
"We are working to develop an integrated ecosystem that elevates the human experience in Dubai and enhances quality of life, the city's appearance, and public behaviour through impactful initiatives and projects that touch every aspect of daily life," he said.
In Dubai, civility is understood as an integrated citywide ecosystem that extends well beyond infrastructure and services. It is shaped by the alignment of visual identity, quality of life, the attractiveness of place, and positive public behaviour, all working together to create a refined and cohesive urban experience.
The committee itself was established following a decision by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, in September last year, creating an integrated framework dedicated to preserving, measuring, and advancing Dubai's distinctive civility experience.