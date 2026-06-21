Dubai to issue guidelines on public behaviour and celebrations

It was attended by senior officials including Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Director General of the Dubai Crown Prince's Office; Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism; Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; and Saeed Al Nazari, Secretary General of the Committee.