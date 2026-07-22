National carriers account for 554 aircraft in the UAE registry
Dubai: The UAE National Aircraft Registry has surpassed 1,000 aircraft for the first time after aircraft number 1001 was added to the register, the General Civil Aviation Authority said.
National carriers account for 554 aircraft, representing more than 55% of the total registered fleet.
“Surpassing the milestone of 1,000 registered aircraft represents a significant achievement for the UAE and reflects the continued growth of our civil aviation sector, as well as the confidence placed in the country's regulatory framework by airlines, aircraft owners and operators from around the world. It also demonstrates the success of the UAE's long-term vision of creating an enabling environment that supports sustainable growth, innovation and global competitiveness,” said Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA.
The authority said it continues to update aviation legislation, simplify procedures and expand digital registration services.
Eng. Aqeel Al Zarooni, Assistant Director General for Aviation Safety Affairs at the GCAA, said the registry operates in line with international standards.
“This milestone reflects the maturity, efficiency and international credibility of the UAE's aircraft registration system. Operating fully in accordance with international standards, the system delivers streamlined, transparent and reliable services that meet the evolving needs of aircraft owners and operators.”
The GCAA said further improvements would focus on digital transformation, regulatory updates and risk-based oversight while maintaining safety and compliance standards.