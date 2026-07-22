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UAE aircraft registry passes 1,000 as national carriers account for 55%

National carriers account for 554 aircraft in the UAE registry

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Visitors meeting employers at the Civil Aviation Career Fair organised by General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) at Etihad Museum in Dubai.
Visitors meeting employers at the Civil Aviation Career Fair organised by General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) at Etihad Museum in Dubai.
Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE National Aircraft Registry has surpassed 1,000 aircraft for the first time after aircraft number 1001 was added to the register, the General Civil Aviation Authority said.

National carriers account for 554 aircraft, representing more than 55% of the total registered fleet.

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“Surpassing the milestone of 1,000 registered aircraft represents a significant achievement for the UAE and reflects the continued growth of our civil aviation sector, as well as the confidence placed in the country's regulatory framework by airlines, aircraft owners and operators from around the world. It also demonstrates the success of the UAE's long-term vision of creating an enabling environment that supports sustainable growth, innovation and global competitiveness,” said Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA.

GCAA expands digital services

The authority said it continues to update aviation legislation, simplify procedures and expand digital registration services.

Eng. Aqeel Al Zarooni, Assistant Director General for Aviation Safety Affairs at the GCAA, said the registry operates in line with international standards.

“This milestone reflects the maturity, efficiency and international credibility of the UAE's aircraft registration system. Operating fully in accordance with international standards, the system delivers streamlined, transparent and reliable services that meet the evolving needs of aircraft owners and operators.”

The GCAA said further improvements would focus on digital transformation, regulatory updates and risk-based oversight while maintaining safety and compliance standards.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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