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flydubai opens new aviation career pathways for UAE nationals

Open day covers pilot, engineering, dispatcher and graduate programmes for Emiratis

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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flydubai opens new aviation career pathways for UAE nationals
Flydubai

Dubai: UAE nationals interested in aviation careers will be able to explore pilot, engineering, flight dispatch and graduate programmes at flydubai’s Careers Open Day on August 16.

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The event will be held at the flydubai Campus in Dubai, where students, recent graduates and early-career professionals can meet the airline’s recruitment and talent development teams.

Registration opened on July 31 and will continue until August 15, with early applications encouraged because spaces are limited.

Pilot and engineering pathways

Career pathways showcased at the event will include the Engineering Apprentice Programme, also known as AMEL, alongside the Flight Dispatcher Programme and pilot training routes covering the Ab Initio and Second Officer programmes.

UAE National Graduate Programmes and other development opportunities across flydubai’s operational and corporate functions will also be presented.

Candidates will be able to learn how the airline’s structured training, mentorship and development programmes prepare UAE nationals for long-term careers in aviation.

Our UAE National Careers Open Day provides aspiring Emirati students and professionals with the opportunity to learn about the diverse career pathways available across the organisation, as well as the structured development programmes that prepare them for successful careers in aviation
Nasser Binkherbash, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at flydubai

Fleet expansion to create new roles

flydubai currently operates 97 aircraft and has more than 300 aircraft on order, creating future opportunities across engineering, flight operations, airport operations, technology, commercial, finance and human resources.

The airline has ordered 30 Boeing Dreamliners, 150 Airbus A321neo aircraft and 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for delivery over the next decade.

The expansion will diversify flydubai’s fleet and support the creation of thousands of jobs across the airline, according to the company.

“Despite the challenging conditions over the last few years, flydubai has continued to grow and expand its operations,” the airline said.

Workforce approaches 7,000

flydubai has built a network covering more than 120 destinations across 58 countries and employs nearly 7,000 people, including 2,000 pilots and engineers.

The carrier said the open day forms part of its efforts to develop a pipeline of Emirati professionals who can support its growing fleet and network.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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