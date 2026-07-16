"Just weeks after welcoming Bangkok as our latest destination, we are pleased to build on the strong demand for this route by introducing a second daily flight from Dubai," said Sudhir Sreedharan, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at flydubai.

The additional service was first announced by the airline in February and comes just a week after Thai tourism officials visiting the UAE confirmed that airlines would continue increasing seat capacity between the two countries.

To support that demand, airlines including Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air Arabia and flydubai are expanding services between the two countries. More than 15 direct flights now operate each day between Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah and destinations across Thailand, with further capacity planned.

Officials from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), who visited the UAE last week, said more than 600,000 travellers from GCC countries are expected to visit Thailand by the end of 2026, including more than 150,000 from the UAE.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.