Embassy responds after video of Italian teenagers causes outrage in Thailand
Bangkok: A viral video of a Thai woman confronting a group of noisy Italian teenagers who exchange vulgar words and gestures on a Bangkok train prompted online backlash and an apology from Italy's embassy on Saturday.
The TikTok video, posted on Friday, was shared more than 28,000 times with the caption: "What nationality are they?? Is it time for Thailand to stop free visas yet?"
In the clip, a Thai woman off-camera is heard repeatedly telling the Italian group to be quiet.
"In Thailand, we don't scream," she says, before a woman from the group replies: "Sorry for bringing money to your country."
One boy was filmed waving and then gesturing to the camera with only his middle finger raised.
The dispute escalated as the Thai woman accused the Italians of having "no manners" -- and then also used vulgar language and gestures.
The incident has divided opinion online, with some internet users criticising the teenagers for impropriety and disrespecting local customs, while others said the Thai woman reacted too harshly.
The Italian Embassy in Bangkok said it condemned the "inappropriate behaviour of a group of Italian underage tourists" on a school trip and apologised "to the people of Thailand and to everyone affected".
"Italians deeply understand and appreciate the values that Thai society places on respect for others, courtesy, and harmonious coexistence," the embassy said in a statement posted on Facebook.
The embassy also shared a video featuring three adults, who identified themselves as "leaders" of the Italian group, and the boy filmed raising his middle finger, with each apologising to Thai people.
One woman said the teen would be "returning to Italy as soon as possible" on account of his behaviour.
The TikTok user who posted the video did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.
Thailand cut the length of visa-free stays for tourists in May as part of efforts to curb crimes committed by foreign nationals.
The move followed a series of high-profile arrests of foreigners over drug offences, sex trafficking, public indecency and operating unlicensed businesses.
Thailand's economy relies heavily on tourism, but foreign arrivals have yet to return to pre-Covid-19 levels.
Total tourist arrivals dropped more than three percent in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2025, with visitors from Italy down around 9.6 percent, according to the latest tourism ministry figures.