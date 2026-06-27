Thailand arrests Australian after 17-year-old found dead in suitcase

Police say surveillance footage helped lead to Australian suspect before flight to Perth
The search for a missing 17-year-old girl in Pattaya ended in one of the darkest ways imaginable.
Her body was found inside a black suitcase left beside railway tracks behind Pattaya Floating Market. Hours later, Thai police arrested a 46-year-old Australian man at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, where he was preparing to board a flight to Perth.
The teenager, identified by police as Tunchanok Donhomla, had disappeared after relatives were unable to reach her. By the time officers traced her movements, the investigation had already shifted from a missing-person case to a homicide inquiry.
Police say CCTV footage helped stitch together what happened next.
According to investigators, cameras captured the girl entering a condominium with the Australian in the early hours of Thursday. She was never seen leaving.
Later that day, another camera allegedly showed the same man walking out alone, pulling a large black suitcase. Police believe it was the same suitcase later found near the railway line.
That footage quickly became the backbone of the investigation.
Detectives searched the condominium and reported finding signs of a struggle. As officers gathered more evidence, attention turned to Bangkok's main airport, where immigration police intercepted the suspect shortly before departure.
The Australian remains in custody and has denied any role in the teenager's death. Thai authorities have, for now, filed charges related to taking a minor for indecent purposes while they await forensic and post-mortem results. Investigators say more serious charges could follow if the evidence supports them.
Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed it is providing consular assistance to an Australian detained in Thailand but declined to comment further because of privacy obligations. Australian broadcaster ABC identified the suspect as being from Ballarat, Victoria.
Much about the case remains unanswered.
Police have not suggested a motive or released details of how the teenager died. Detectives are continuing to examine forensic evidence, review additional surveillance footage and interview witnesses as they try to account for the final hours before her body was discovered.
For now, investigators say the evidence points to a timeline reconstructed largely through CCTV cameras — a trail that began at a condominium in Pattaya and ended at an airport departure gate in Bangkok.