GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

At least 10 students wounded in school shooting near Bangkok

School shooting renews concern over Thailand’s high gun ownership and violence

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
At least 10 students wounded in school shooting near Bangkok

At least 10 students were wounded in a school shooting in a province just north of the Thai capital Bangkok on Friday, local media reported.

"A shooting has occurred at a well-known high school in Bang Kruai district, Nonthaburi province. Initial reports indicate 10–15 people have been injured," local broadcaster Thai PBS said.

Local authorities could not be immediately reached by AFP for comment on Friday morning.

Thailand has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the region, with around 10 million firearms estimated to be in circulation -- one for every seven inhabitants.

Past promises of tightening gun laws have not prevented repeated shootings.

Thai police shot and arrested a teenage shooter who opened fire at a school in the south of the country in February, leaving the school principal dead and two students injured.

In 2022, an ex-policeman armed with a gun and a knife stormed into a nursery in the country's north and murdered 24 children and 12 adults, one of Thailand's deadliest massacres.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Armed police walk through the school premises after a shooting in Bang Kruai district, Nonthaburi province, north of Thailand's capital Bangkok, on August 7, 2026.

Eight killed after teen opens fire in Thailand school

2m read
Viral Bangkok train confrontation prompts Italy apology

Viral Bangkok train confrontation prompts Italy apology

2m read
Bhagyashree hits back at trolls over promoting local food: ‘It is a shame that idle minds have nothing nice to say’

'Idle minds': Bhagyashree responds to viral lassi video

2m read
The Australian remains in custody and has denied any role in the teenager's death.

Australian held after Thai teen found dead in suitcase

2m read