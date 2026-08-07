At least 10 students wounded in school shooting near Bangkok

School shooting renews concern over Thailand’s high gun ownership and violence
At least 10 students were wounded in a school shooting in a province just north of the Thai capital Bangkok on Friday, local media reported.
"A shooting has occurred at a well-known high school in Bang Kruai district, Nonthaburi province. Initial reports indicate 10–15 people have been injured," local broadcaster Thai PBS said.
Local authorities could not be immediately reached by AFP for comment on Friday morning.
Thailand has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the region, with around 10 million firearms estimated to be in circulation -- one for every seven inhabitants.
Past promises of tightening gun laws have not prevented repeated shootings.
Thai police shot and arrested a teenage shooter who opened fire at a school in the south of the country in February, leaving the school principal dead and two students injured.
In 2022, an ex-policeman armed with a gun and a knife stormed into a nursery in the country's north and murdered 24 children and 12 adults, one of Thailand's deadliest massacres.