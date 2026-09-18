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Meet the Englishman who became Thailand's top foreign monk

He has spent two decades in a secluded life near Thailand’s Khao Yai mountains

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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British and Thai Buddhist monk Shaun Chiverton, now known as Ajahn Jayasaro, walks along a meditation path in Bangkok.
British and Thai Buddhist monk Shaun Chiverton, now known as Ajahn Jayasaro, walks along a meditation path in Bangkok.
AFP

A journey that began in a working-class family on England’s Isle of Wight has taken Shaun Chiverton to one of the highest ranks in Thailand’s Buddhist monkhood.

The 68-year-old, now known as Ajahn Jayasaro, became the first non-Thai to be elevated to the rank of Somdet Phra Rachakhana, the second-highest level in Thailand’s monastic hierarchy.

Chiverton travelled to India about five decades ago, seeking answers to questions about life, suffering and how people could live better. His journey eventually brought him to Thailand, where he joined the Theravada Buddhist forest tradition and became a monk.

He has spent much of the past two decades living a secluded life near the Khao Yai mountains, while also writing books, conducting meditation retreats and sharing Buddhist teachings online. His YouTube channel has more than 100,000 subscribers.

Jayasaro received Thai citizenship by royal decree in 2020 and has since received several royal promotions.

Reflecting on his latest honour, he said he felt “incredibly fortunate” to have lived the life he had chosen.

His teachings focus on compassion, discipline, letting go of material attachments and developing positive qualities.

Now, he is working on an English-language YouTube series set during the time of the Buddha, hoping to introduce the ancient teachings to a wider audience.

Video and inputs: AFP

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