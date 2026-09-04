The extra service takes Air Arabia’s Sharjah-Bangkok flights to 28 a week from October 25
The additional flight will take the airline’s Sharjah-Bangkok operation to 28 non-stop flights a week, giving passengers more flexibility when planning trips to the Thai capital.
The expanded Bangkok schedule comes alongside Air Arabia’s existing 21 weekly non-stop flights between Sharjah and Phuket, taking the airline’s total services from Sharjah to Thailand’s two destinations to 49 flights a week.
Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said the increase reflects the airline’s view of Thailand as an important market in its network.
“Our expanded Bangkok service reflects the strong importance of Thailand within our network and our commitment to supporting growing demand for affordable and convenient travel between the UAE and Southeast Asia,” he said.
“By increasing our Bangkok operations to four daily flights, alongside our existing services to Phuket, we are providing our customers with greater flexibility while further strengthening Sharjah’s connectivity to Thailand,” Al Ali added.
The new service starts on October 25, 2026, giving UAE travellers additional choice when flying directly from Sharjah to Bangkok.
With the additional Bangkok frequency, Air Arabia will operate 49 non-stop weekly flights from Sharjah to Bangkok and Phuket combined.
The airline said the expanded services strengthen Thailand’s position as one of its key destinations in Southeast Asia while giving passengers more options to travel directly from Sharjah.