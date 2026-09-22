Flying from UAE? Flight delays, cancellations and international schedule updates

Passengers urged to check airlines as UAE airports face fresh disruptions
Flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah continue to operate on Tuesday, although several services have been cancelled or delayed, while fresh disruptions are affecting international aviation.
Air Arabia and flydubai have cancelled some flights to Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, while Emirates, Etihad and flydubai are operating some services with revised departure times.
Internationally, airports in the US Northeast are clearing a major backlog after a technical failure disrupted flights, while Iranian airlines face fresh uncertainty ahead of tighter US sanctions on the aviation sector. Travellers are advised to check their individual flight status with the airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules can change at short notice.
New York-area airports resumed operations after an FAA communications failure in Philadelphia caused hundreds of cancellations and widespread delays. Newark recorded more than 600 cancellations, while over 200 flights at Philadelphia were also cancelled. Delays were continuing Tuesday as airlines worked to clear the backlog.
Iran Air said it had not been officially notified of any suspension of flights to Istanbul, Baku or Najaf, despite a US warning that tighter sanctions on Iranian aviation would take effect from September 23.
Iran Air says it has not been notified of any flight ban by Turkey, Azerbaijan or Iraq, despite US sanctions on Iran’s aviation sector set to tighten on Wednesday.
The airline said it had received no official instruction to suspend flights to Istanbul, Baku or Najaf. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Iranian airlines would face difficulties operating worldwide under the new sanctions.
The developments come as Georgia has barred Iranian carriers, while Mahan Air said it had suspended Turkey flights at Ankara’s request. Iraqi sources also told AFP that Baghdad would suspend flights by Iranian airlines. Read more
What this means for travellers The situation remains fluid, with individual airlines and airports determining whether services continue. Passengers travelling on affected routes should check directly with their airline for the latest flight status before heading to the airport.
A check of airport flight-status pages and airline websites showed cancellations affecting flydubai and Air Arabia, while several Emirates, Etihad, SpiceJet and other services were delayed.
Emirates and Etihad continue to operate their scheduled services, although some individual flights were showing revised departure times on airport flight boards.
The latest disruptions come amid ongoing regional security concerns, which continue to affect some aviation schedules. However, the cancellations and delays listed below may also be due to operational or technical issues and should not automatically be linked to the wider regional situation.
At Dubai International Airport, flydubai cancellations included flights to Abha and Milan Bergamo.
Cancelled flights
FZ815 and FZ816: Dubai–Abha
FZ1573: Dubai–Milan Bergamo
FZ1574/EK2141: Dubai–Milan Bergamo, according to the airport flight-status board
Delayed flights
Flydubai flights to Yerevan, Saint Petersburg, Tbilisi, Tel Aviv and Naples were showing revised departure times.
Other delays included:
EK008: Dubai–London Heathrow, 7.55pm to 9.55pm
EK022: Dubai–Manchester, 8.50pm to 10.24pm
SpiceJet: Flights to Kochi, Mumbai and Jaipur
Kenya Airways KQ310: Dubai–Nairobi, with a revised departure time
At Zayed International Airport, Air Arabia flights between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait were among those affected.
Cancelled
3L020: Abu Dhabi–Kuwait
3L021: Kuwait–Abu Dhabi
Not yet departed
3L022: Abu Dhabi–Kuwait
3L023: Kuwait–Abu Dhabi
Etihad flights were operating, although some services showed delays.
EY160: Abu Dhabi–Warsaw, 7.45pm to 8.52pm
EY078: Abu Dhabi–Manchester, 7.40pm to 9.51pm
3L715/EY1397: Abu Dhabi–Tbilisi, 4.50pm to 6.33pm
3L731/EY1399: Abu Dhabi–Baku, 5.55pm to 6.57pm
Air Arabia reported cancellations on a number of regional routes from Sharjah.
Cancelled flights
G9195/G9196: Sharjah–Abha and Abha–Sharjah
G9107/G9108: Sharjah–Bahrain and Bahrain–Sharjah
G9068/G9124: Sharjah–Kuwait
G9069/G9125: Kuwait–Sharjah
G9398/G9399: Sharjah–Jizan and Jizan–Sharjah
Other Air Arabia services were showing as arrived, yet to depart or operating with revised timings.
Check before travelling Flight schedules can change at short notice. Passengers should check their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport and allow extra time for check-in and security.
International airlines are gradually restoring UAE services, but several carriers continue to suspend or reduce flights as they monitor regional conditions.
British Airways: Dubai bookings are open from November 4, initially with one daily flight in winter, increasing to two daily services in summer. Abu Dhabi services are not expected to return until winter 2027-28.
Air France: Dubai flights remain suspended through October 13, 2026.
Wizz Air: Dubai services are expected to resume from October 25 and Abu Dhabi flights from October 27.
Air Astana: Dubai flights from Almaty resume October 1 and from Astana on October 2, with capacity increasing gradually through October.
Lufthansa: Dubai flights suspended through October 24.
Eurowings: Dubai flights suspended through October 24, with services currently scheduled to resume November 1.
SWISS: Dubai flights suspended through October 24.
Singapore Airlines: Dubai flights SQ494 and SQ495 cancelled through October 24.
KLM: Dubai flights suspended through October 24.
ITA Airways: Dubai services suspended through October 24.
AirBaltic: Riga-Dubai flights suspended through October 24.
Philippine Airlines: Dubai flights suspended until October 2.
Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services have resumed, while Tehran flights remain suspended.
Air Canada: Dubai flights cancelled until mid-January 2027.
Virgin Atlantic: Dubai services pushed back to October 2027.
Travel advisories have eased in some countries, but governments continue to warn of possible disruption as regional security conditions remain fluid.
UK: The FCDO has removed its broad warning against all but essential travel to the UAE, but continues to warn of possible flight cancellations and airspace disruption.
US: The UAE remains at Level 3 – Reconsider Travel, with Washington citing terrorism, armed conflict and commercial flight disruption.
Australia: Travellers are advised to reconsider their need to travel to the UAE amid the unpredictable regional security situation and potential airspace closures.
Canada: Travellers are advised to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.
Passengers should check directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules can change at short notice.
Flydubai advises passengers that check-in closes 60 minutes before scheduled departure, unless the airline provides different instructions by SMS or email.
The flight cancellations, delays and return dates listed above reflect the latest available airline information and may change during the day.