The warning comes as Washington steps up economic pressure on Tehran and targets Iran’s aviation sector.

Iranian airlines are facing a major new threat to their international operations after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that they could effectively be shut out of global aviation services from September 23.

According to Bessent, services such as aircraft refuelling, landing assistance and ticket sales could expose companies to sanctions and potentially cut them off from the US dollar financial system.

He said foreign airports and companies that continue servicing Iranian carriers could face consequences under the US sanctions regime.

Bessent told CNBC on Monday that “all the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world” from September 23.

What did the US Treasury chief say?

Why is the US targeting Iranian airlines?

The warning follows a broader US campaign targeting Iran’s aviation sector.

On September 8, the US Treasury announced sanctions against 36 targets linked to Iran’s aviation industry, including 27 Iranian airlines. The department said the measures were aimed at organisations supporting Iran’s aviation sector and its procurement networks.

The latest warning extends the pressure beyond Iranian airlines to foreign companies and airports that provide services to them.

What does this mean for international flights?

The US announcement does not itself physically prevent Iranian aircraft from flying. Instead, the threat of secondary sanctions could make it difficult for airlines to obtain essential services outside Iran.

These could include:

Aircraft fuel

Airport landing and handling services

Ticketing and other commercial services

Financial services linked to international transactions

If companies withdraw those services to avoid US penalties, Iranian carriers could face increasing difficulty maintaining international operations.

Turkish Airlines suspends Iran flights

Turkish Airlines has suspended all flights to Iran until at least March 2027, a company representative told Iran International.

The airline currently has no flights scheduled to Iran before March, and there is no guarantee services will resume after that, the representative said.

Turkey has traditionally been one of the most accessible international destinations for Iranians, with affordable travel and extensive air links supporting tourism, family visits and business.

Iraq’s Iranian flight ban: What to know

Iraq is reported to be preparing to suspend flights by Iranian airlines following Washington’s announcement.

According to AFP, Iraqi government sources said Baghdad would enforce the restriction from Tuesday, with one official warning that countries that do not implement the US decision could face sanctions.

What is Iran Air doing?

Iran’s national carrier, Iran Air, has announced that it will continue flights from Tehran, Mashhad and Isfahan to Najaf in Iraq.

The airline’s public relations department said the services would operate according to the previously published timetable despite the US sanctions threat.

This indicates that Iran Air currently intends to maintain its scheduled Najaf operations.

Are other routes being affected?

The pressure is already having an impact on some Iranian international services.

Iranian carrier Mahan Air has suspended services to Turkey, while reports have also emerged of restrictions affecting Iranian carriers in other countries.

The measures come as Iran’s aviation sector faces pressure from years of US sanctions, alongside disruption caused by the ongoing conflict.

What happens after September 23?

The key issue will be whether airports, fuel suppliers, ground-service providers and other companies continue working with Iranian airlines despite the risk of US secondary sanctions.

Iran Air's decision to maintain its Najaf services suggests that at least some Iranian carriers intend to continue operating despite Washington's warning.