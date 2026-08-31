US-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know tonight, August 31

Follow official UAE and airline updates; avoid unverified social media reports
Dubai: The UAE remained on heightened alert on Monday after its air defence systems intercepted an Iranian drone over the country’s territorial waters, following renewed fighting between the United States and Iran over the weekend.
The latest developments have raised fresh concerns across the region, with governments condemning attacks and airlines continuing to adjust services as they assess the security situation.
Here are the key developments UAE residents need to know tonight.
The UAE Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems dealt with an Iranian drone over UAE territorial waters after it was detected approaching from Iran.
The ministry said the UAE Armed Forces remained on full alert and were ready to respond to threats. Air defence systems were also continuing to monitor and track the country's airspace around the clock.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the incident, describing it as an aggressive act and a violation of the country's sovereignty.
The ministry said the attack posed a direct threat to the security and stability of the UAE and the safety of citizens and residents.
The Iranian drone incident drew condemnation from several Gulf and Arab countries.
Qatar strongly condemned renewed Iranian attacks targeting the UAE with a drone and Jordan with missiles, describing the incidents as violations of the two countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Egypt also condemned the attacks, warning that continued strikes could widen the confrontation and undermine efforts to restore regional stability.
Kuwait described the drone attack on the UAE as a violation of Emirati sovereignty and reaffirmed its support for measures taken by the UAE to protect its security and territorial integrity.
Jordan also condemned the attack on the UAE.
GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi described the incident as Iranian aggression against the UAE and condemned it in the strongest terms.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran does not seek war but would respond to what he described as aggression.
“We do not seek war,” Pezeshkian said in a statement from his office. He added that Iran would respond decisively to any aggressors.
Pezeshkian also said instability in the region was not in the interests of any country and called on regional states to work together to protect security and development.
The latest escalation follows renewed military action between the US and Iran over the weekend, after a period of relative calm.
The United States has continued to increase economic pressure on Iran, seeking concessions from Tehran including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping.
The strategic waterway has remained at the centre of the wider conflict. The strait carries a significant share of global oil supplies and disruption has sharply affected maritime traffic.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed above $90 a barrel, around 25 per cent higher than at the start of the conflict, according to the information provided.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pushing Washington into the conflict with Iran.
In a post on X, Araghchi claimed Netanyahu had influenced the US administration and criticised his role in the war.
The comments came as tensions remained high following the latest exchange of fire between the US and Iran.
The UAE Fuel Price Committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for September 2026.
The new prices take effect from Tuesday, September 1, with the monthly adjustment reflecting global and local energy market trends.
Under the new rates, Super 98 petrol will be priced at Dh3.80 per litre, compared to Dh3.60 in August. How much could your next full tank cost?
International airlines are gradually restoring services to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other UAE destinations, but operations remain mixed as carriers continue to monitor the regional security situation.
Several major airlines have resumed services, including Turkish Airlines, Air France, Qatar Airways, Air India and Air India Express. Emirates has also restored much of its international network.
Travellers should check directly with their airline before heading to the airport, as schedules and routes can change at short notice.
For residents, the immediate focus remains on developments involving UAE airspace, regional security and international flight operations.
The UAE authorities have stressed that air defence systems remain operational and that the Armed Forces are on full alert.
With tensions still developing, residents and travellers should follow official UAE government and airline updates and avoid relying on unverified reports circulating on social media.
The situation remains fluid as regional governments respond to the latest escalation and efforts continue to prevent the conflict from widening.