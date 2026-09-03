For travellers: Passengers departing Dubai have been advised to arrive at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where possible.

Flights: possible cancellations, delays, diversions and last-minute schedule changes.

Gulf routes: Bahrain, Kuwait and other destinations remain particularly sensitive to military developments.

Long-haul flights: Russia-related airspace risks could affect some routes even when the flight has nothing to do with the Middle East.

Fuel: renewed Hormuz tensions could keep oil prices elevated.

Shipping: disruptions could eventually feed into freight and consumer prices.

Travel insurance: passengers should check whether policies cover cancellations or rerouting linked to war and airspace closures.

Don't assume your flight is operating just because it operated yesterday.

Check the airline app, check the airport status and check again before leaving home.