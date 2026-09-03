Emirates, Etihad and flydubai continue selected services as airlines monitor the situation
Dubai: Flying from the UAE today? Airlines are continuing to operate a mixed network of normal, reduced, delayed and suspended services as the US-Iran conflict and wider regional security situation affect aviation operations.
Air France has suspended Dubai flights until September 4, while UAE carriers continue to operate key routes but with some cancellations and delays.
For travellers, the message remains the same: check your individual flight status before leaving for the airport, even if your booking was previously confirmed.
This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
The US-Iran conflict has intensified, with US forces striking Iranian air-defence, radar and maritime capabilities and Iran targeting US bases across the region.
The escalation has also disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, with US forces escorting oil tankers and enforcing a blockade against Iran.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has separately warned countries helping Iran evade American sanctions that they could face penalties.
The wider security situation continues to create uncertainty for airlines operating in and around the region.
Etihad
Etihad’s services between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain and Kuwait were mostly operating normally, with no major cancellations reported in the supplied update.
Flights including EY641, EY643 and EY645 to Bahrain were scheduled to operate, while EY653 from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait had departed.
However, Etihad also reported delays unrelated to the conflict. EY440 from Abu Dhabi to Manila was delayed for operational reasons, while EY295 from Karachi to Abu Dhabi was delayed because of a technical issue.
The airline is advising passengers to check their individual flight status because schedules can change at short notice.
Emirates
Emirates was scheduled to operate Dubai-Bahrain flights EK837 and EK839, while EK857 was scheduled between Dubai and Kuwait.
Passengers have been advised to check the airline’s latest updates before travelling.
flydubai
flydubai said all flights to Dubai and Bahrain were operating as scheduled in the supplied update.
The airline is nevertheless advising passengers departing Dubai to arrive at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status before travelling.
Air Arabia
Air Arabia reported cancellations on several services:
G9068 — Sharjah to Kuwait
G9124 — Sharjah to Kuwait
G9107 — Sharjah to Bahrain
3L020 — Abu Dhabi to Kuwait
Other Dubai Airports flights
Air France AF655: Dubai–Paris — cancelled
Kenya Airways KQ311: Dubai–Nairobi — cancelled
Kenya Airways KQ305: Dubai–Nairobi — delayed
SpiceJet SG052: Dubai–Pune — delayed
SpiceJet SG5105: Dubai–New Delhi — delayed
SpiceJet SG5023: Dubai–Mumbai — delayed
SpiceJet SG5153: Dubai–Kozhikode — delayed
Emirates EK376A: Dubai–Bangkok — cancelled
Emirates EK510A: Dubai–New Delhi — cancelled
Emirates EK366A: Dubai–Taipei — cancelled
Note: The cancellations and delays listed above may have different causes. Some may be linked to the wider regional situation, while others may be due to operational or technical reasons.
UAE airlines are monitoring developments in Russian airspace after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that growing drone activity could make the skies increasingly unsafe.
flydubai told Gulf News it is closely monitoring the situation and adjusting schedules and routings when necessary, while warning that delays or diversions are possible. Emirates, Etihad and Air Arabia have also been approached for comment.
UK
The UK Foreign Office currently advises against all but essential travel to the UAE, while warning that the regional situation remains unpredictable.
Its updated advice says Iran could carry out further attacks with little warning and that attacks could resume at short notice.
US
The US advisory places the UAE and several other countries in the region at Level 3: Reconsider Travel, while countries experiencing higher levels of conflict remain at Level 4: Do Not Travel.
US citizens in the Middle East are advised to exercise heightened vigilance and prepare for potential flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruption.
Australia and Canada
Australia has lowered its UAE travel advice from Level 4, “Do Not Travel”, to Level 3, “Reconsider your need to travel”.
Canada continues to advise travellers to exercise a “high degree of caution” in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. Canadian officials have also advised citizens to keep travel documents current and maintain sufficient supplies in case they need to shelter in place if commercial flights are suspended.
International carriers are gradually restoring services to the UAE, but the picture remains mixed.
Turkish Airlines has resumed Dubai and Abu Dhabi services, while flights to Iran remain suspended and further cancellations are possible.
Qatar Airways is operating multiple daily Dubai flights and has resumed services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil. The airline says its network has recovered to more than 160 destinations, around 85 per cent of its pre-war network.
Air India and Air India Express have restored their full GCC networks, together operating around 780 weekly flights between India and the region. However, regional airspace closures could still affect services.
IndiGo continues to operate selected Middle East services while monitoring the situation.
flynas is operating daily services to Dubai, Doha and Bahrain, while Jazeera Airways is operating selected services to Dubai. Jazeera has warned that intermittent closures of Kuwait airport and its airspace could still cause disruption.
Air France is one of the latest international carriers to suspend a UAE route. The airline says it is monitoring the situation in the Near and Middle East in real time and has suspended flights to and from Dubai until September 4, with flights departing Dubai suspended through September 5. Air France has resumed flights to Tel Aviv and Riyadh, while Beirut services remain suspended through September 13.
Several international airlines continue to suspend UAE services.
Air Canada has suspended Dubai flights until mid-January 2027, while British Airways has suspended Dubai and Abu Dhabi services, with Dubai flights scheduled to resume on October 25 at reduced frequency.
Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines, ITA Airways, Finnair, Philippine Airlines, AirBaltic, Korean Air and Pegasus also have various Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Sharjah suspensions in place.
Virgin Atlantic has suspended London-Dubai services for the foreseeable future, while Lufthansa, Eurowings and SWISS have suspended Dubai services through October 24 for operational reasons.
Other Middle East routes remain affected too, including services to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran.
If you are flying from the UAE:
Check your individual flight status before leaving home.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises it.
If flying with flydubai from Dubai, allow at least four hours.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow extra time for traffic, security, check-in and immigration.
Keep your contact details updated with the airline.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes.
Follow your airline and airport’s official channels for updates.
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.