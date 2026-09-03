Note: The cancellations and delays listed above may have different causes. Some may be linked to the wider regional situation, while others may be due to operational or technical reasons.

Air France is one of the latest international carriers to suspend a UAE route. The airline says it is monitoring the situation in the Near and Middle East in real time and has suspended flights to and from Dubai until September 4, with flights departing Dubai suspended through September 5. Air France has resumed flights to Tel Aviv and Riyadh, while Beirut services remain suspended through September 13.

Qatar Airways is operating multiple daily Dubai flights and has resumed services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil. The airline says its network has recovered to more than 160 destinations, around 85 per cent of its pre-war network.

Canada continues to advise travellers to exercise a “high degree of caution” in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. Canadian officials have also advised citizens to keep travel documents current and maintain sufficient supplies in case they need to shelter in place if commercial flights are suspended.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.