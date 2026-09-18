Travellers urged to check airlines as delays, cancellations hit regional flights
Dubai: Flight operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport (AUH) remain largely operational on Friday, with several Emirates, Etihad and flydubai services showing revised timings.
Some flights to and from Saudi Arabia and other regional destinations continue to face cancellations amid wider regional disruptions.
Travellers should check their individual flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules can change at short notice.
The latest flight picture comes as the US-Iran conflict continues to affect regional aviation, shipping and fuel markets. The causes of individual delays and cancellations vary. Some may be related to the wider regional situation, while others could be due to operational or technical reasons.
Travellers are advised: Check official airline channels for real-time flight updates before leaving for the airport.
This week’s Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026 highlighted five developments shaping the UAE travel sector: Dubai’s long-term expansion of Al Maktoum International, the recovery of UAE airlines, continued growth in Dubai tourism, the expansion of attractions across other emirates, and the growing role of AI and technology in travel.
Five key UAE travel takeaways
Dubai’s airport enters a new phase: Al Maktoum International is central to Dubai’s long-term aviation expansion.
UAE airlines are recovering: Emirates, Etihad and flydubai are restoring capacity amid strong demand.
Dubai tourism shifts to growth: The focus is moving from recovery towards sustained visitor growth and connectivity.
UAE expands its tourism map: Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah are investing in new attractions and experiences.
AI reshapes travel: Artificial intelligence, digitalisation and smart mobility are playing a growing role across the sector.
Tensions remained high across the Middle East as the Iran-US conflict continued to affect energy markets, shipping and security.
Oil prices fell after Saudi Arabia found alternative routes to supply Asian refiners following pipeline damage. Trump said Iran wanted a deal, while Washington imposed fresh sanctions.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it struck a Togo-flagged tanker over what it called an “illegal passage” through the Strait of Hormuz.
A UN fact-finding mission said there were “reasonable grounds” to believe the US was behind two attacks in Iran, including a February strike on a school in Minab that it said could constitute war crimes.
Fighting and strikes also continued involving Saudi Arabia, Yemen’s Houthis, Lebanon and Gaza, as diplomatic efforts involving Gulf states, France, Jordan and the UN continued.
Several Emirates and flydubai services continue to operate, with some flights showing revised departure times as airlines adjust schedules. Most scheduled services remain operational, with travellers advised to check their latest flight status before heading to the airport.
Emirates
EK092 — Milan: 6:25am → 6:56am
EK539 — Ahmedabad: 6:10am → 6:59am
EK086 — Zurich: 6:55am → 7:41am
EK132 — Moscow: 7:05am → 8:19am
flydubai
FZ446 / EK2137 — Mumbai: 7:05am → 7:51am
FZ192 — Cairo: 6:25am → 7:58am
FZ980 / EK2039 — Yekaterinburg: 7:55am → 8:33am
FZ952 / EK2176 — Moscow: 9:05am → 10:12am
Other revised departures included:
SG5118 — Kochi: 3:15am → 6:28am
TK762 — Istanbul: 5:55am → 7:03am
DP761 — Makhachkala: 6:20am → 8:59am
IX615 — Tiruchirappally: 8:25am → 10:22am
SG9060 — Mumbai: 11am → 11:31am
Note: flydubai also confirmed that FZ815 from Dubai to Abha and FZ816 from Abha to Dubai were cancelled on September 18.
Several Etihad and Air Arabia services at AUH showed revised timings.
EY247 — Ahmedabad: 7:41am, from 7:10am
EY285 / ET4348 — Lahore: 6:35am, from 7:25am
EY080 / SK6570 / JU8703 / GA9031 / AZ7062 — Milan: 6:55am, from 7:51am
EY303 / MS8142 — Islamabad: 7:10am, from 8am
3L128 / EY1688 — Kochi: 7:30am, from 8:26am
EY233 — Bengaluru: 7am, from 8:32am
3L201 / EY1685 — Calicut: 7:50am, from 9:01am
3L134 / EY1363 — Thiruvananthapuram: 7:50am, from 9:06am
IX971 — Hyderabad: 10:55am, from 2:01pm
Several AUH services showed updated timings that were earlier than their originally listed times. These should therefore be described as updated timings rather than delays, unless the airline confirms otherwise.
Travel alert: Flight schedules can change quickly. Check your airline’s official channels for the latest status.
Air Arabia reported cancellations and revised timings on several regional routes.
Abu Dhabi
3L020 — Kuwait: Cancelled
3L022 — Kuwait: Not yet departed
3L021 — Kuwait to Abu Dhabi: Cancelled
3L023 — Kuwait to Abu Dhabi: Not yet departed
3L015 — Bahrain: Flight time updated
3L017 — Bahrain: Not yet departed
3L016 — Bahrain to Abu Dhabi: Flight time updated
3L018 — Bahrain to Abu Dhabi: Not yet departed
Sharjah
G9195 / G9196 — Abha: Cancelled
G9398 / G9399 — Jizan: Cancelled
G9191 / G9192 — Tabuk: Cancelled
G9187 / G9188 — Taif: Not yet departed
G9107 / G9108 — Bahrain: Cancelled
G9101 / G9102 — Bahrain: Not yet departed
G9103 / G9104 — Bahrain: Not yet departed
G9105 / G9106 — Bahrain: Not yet departed
G9068 / G9124 — Kuwait: Cancelled
G9121 — Kuwait: Not yet departed
British Airways will resume its Dubai service from November 3, initially operating one daily flight from London before increasing the frequency to two flights a day.
The resumption comes as the airline adjusts its Middle East network and prepares for the winter travel season.
Travel advisories for the UAE are also evolving.
UK: The UK has removed its broad “against all but essential travel” warning for the UAE, while continuing to caution that regional tensions remain unpredictable and could lead to flight cancellations or airspace disruption.
US: The UAE remains at Level 3 — Reconsider Travel, with the US citing risks including armed conflict and commercial flight disruption. Saudi Arabia is also at Level 3.
Australia: Smartraveller advises travellers to reconsider their need to travel to the UAE, citing the unpredictable regional security situation and possible airspace closures and flight cancellations.
Canada: Canada advises a high degree of caution for the UAE and several other Gulf countries.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
Several international carriers are operating or restoring UAE services, while others continue to suspend routes.
Operating or restoring services
Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services resumed; Iran flights remain suspended.
Qatar Airways: Multiple daily Dubai flights operating; Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil services resumed. Delays remain possible.
Air India and Air India Express: GCC networks restored, with around 780 weekly flights between India and the region.
IndiGo: Selected Middle East services operating.
flynas: Daily services to Dubai, Doha and Bahrain.
Jazeera Airways: Selected services to Dubai operating.
Air Canada: Dubai — suspended until mid-January 2027
Air France: Dubai — suspended through September 19
Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh — suspended through November 30
Singapore Airlines: Dubai — suspended until October 24
ITA Airways: Dubai — suspended until October 24
Finnair: Helsinki-Dubai — suspended until October 24
Philippine Airlines: Manila-Dubai — suspended until October 2
AirBaltic: Dubai — suspended until October 24
Korean Air: Incheon-Dubai — suspended until further notice
Pegasus: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah — suspended
Virgin Atlantic: London-Dubai — suspended for the foreseeable future
Lufthansa, Eurowings and SWISS: Dubai services suspended through October 24; Eurowings plans to resume Dubai flights from November 1.
Passengers should:
Check their individual flight status before leaving home, even if the booking was previously confirmed.
Follow their airline’s official channels for last-minute changes.
Allow at least three hours at the airport, or longer if advised by the airline.
If flying from Dubai with flydubai, allow at least four hours.
Complete online check-in where available.
Keep their phone number and contact details updated with the airline.
Expect possible last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes while regional conditions remain fluid.
For the latest information, passengers should rely on their airline’s official notification or the airport’s departure board for their specific flight.