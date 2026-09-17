ATM 2026 top 5 highlights: UAE travel sector faces challenges, but ambition holds

Between navigating packed halls, rushing between interviews and shoots, filing stories at breakneck speed and trying to keep up with a seemingly endless stream of announcements , there was rarely time to pause and take in the bigger picture.

Griffiths recalled the advice he received when he arrived in Dubai: “Do not constrain the growth of aviation in Dubai.” Almost two decades later, he said that principle remains central to the airport's strategy.

At the same time, Dubai Airports has lowered its 2026 passenger forecast to about 70 million following the disruption earlier this year, with the previous target now expected to be reached in 2027.

“Before the end of the year, we should go back to 100 per cent, and even a little bit more, because we will be getting more aircraft,” said CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith as the airline gears up for travel demand “returning with a vengeance.”

“I mean, the outlook overall looks quite promising, quite positive. We are building quite a good journey, I would say, in terms of the capacity, in terms of the network that we built in summer,” said Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates.

Emirates reported carrying more than 8.6 million passengers in July and August, operating at about 93 per cent of its pre-disruption capacity. The airline also reported strong forward bookings in several markets as it heads into the winter season.

“Dubai’s response to any crisis, not just this one, truly speaks for itself. The way it carried itself through was a big testament to how the city operates,” said Al Khaja.

But veteran hotelier and CEO of Rotana, Philip Barnes has provided some incredible insight on that front. “AI is not going to smile at you. It’s not going to replace a doorman or a receptionist because our business, at the end of the day, is with people,” he said.

Ras Al Khaimah's push into adventure tourism, including the planned 80km Grand Loop at Jebel Jais, is one example. Across RAK, cranes are moving. "I'm delighted to say that construction continued pretty much unhindered over the period," Phillipa Harrison, CEO of RAKTDA, said, calling it a vote of confidence in the long-term vision.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.