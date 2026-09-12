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Arabian Travel Market at 33: From Dubai attractions to the global tourism trends that shaped travel

Dubai welcomed 19.6 million international visitors in 2025

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Visitors trying Boeing 777 business class seats at Emirates pavilion on the opening day of Arabian Travel Market 2025.
Visitors trying Boeing 777 business class seats at Emirates pavilion on the opening day of Arabian Travel Market 2025.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News archives

Dubai: Dubai is gearing up for Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026 with confidence in a tourism rebound. The emirate welcomed 19.6 million international visitors in 2025, with December recording a monthly high of about 2 million visitors. As ATM returns for its 33rd edition, Dubai is banking on its long-term tourism strategy, global connectivity and strong public-private partnerships to navigate recent disruptions.

Tourism officials say the sector remains on a positive trajectory, highlighting the city’s resilience and continued appeal to travellers.

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