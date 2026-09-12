Arabian Travel Market at 33: From Dubai attractions to the global tourism trends that shaped travel

Dubai welcomed 19.6 million international visitors in 2025
Dubai: Dubai is gearing up for Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026 with confidence in a tourism rebound. The emirate welcomed 19.6 million international visitors in 2025, with December recording a monthly high of about 2 million visitors. As ATM returns for its 33rd edition, Dubai is banking on its long-term tourism strategy, global connectivity and strong public-private partnerships to navigate recent disruptions.
Tourism officials say the sector remains on a positive trajectory, highlighting the city’s resilience and continued appeal to travellers.