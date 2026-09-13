ATM 2026 opens tomorrow with travel leaders focused on confidence, technology and growth
Dubai: The Arabian Travel Market (ATM) opens tomorrow as the international travel and tourism industry returns to Dubai for four days of business, networking and discussions on how the sector moves into its next phase following nearly seven months of disruption on account of the US-Iran war.
The 33rd edition of ATM will run from September 14 to 17 at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together airlines, tourism authorities, hotels, destinations, technology companies, travel buyers and industry professionals.
Why is the event so important this year? Nearly seven months into the US-Iran war, travel patterns across the region have shifted, international booking windows have shortened and hotels have had to work harder to balance occupancy, room rates and profitability.
The question hanging over ATM will therefore be less about whether travellers still want to travel — and more about what recovery will look like, how quickly confidence returns and how the industry adapts to a changed market.
ATM 2026 will put rebuilding confidence and strengthening partnerships high on the agenda.
Danielle Curtis, Regional Portfolio Director – UAE, RX Global, said the industry had faced “its share of challenges in recent months”, reinforcing the value of bringing the travel community together in person.
“It is great to be back, and I’m looking forward to seeing the conversations, partnerships and opportunities that emerge over the course of the show,” she said.
Against that backdrop, technology will be one of the biggest themes at ATM 2026.
The event will see the debut of ATM Travel Tech, a dedicated co-located show featuring more than 180 exhibitors from 30 countries across two halls. An 850-square-metre Tech & Innovation Hub will focus on artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, robotics, fintech and green technologies.
The Future Stage will examine AI and automation, data and digital transformation, fintech, immersive technology, robotics and next-generation travel platforms.
Dr Marwan Alzarouni, CEO, AI at Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, will open the stage with a session on AI’s role in reshaping travel.
Senior representatives from Sabre, Trip.com, Tripadvisor, Wego, MakeMyTrip, RateGain and Visa will also discuss subjects including agentic AI, online travel agencies, digital discovery and the evolving travel supply chain.
The Global Stage will open with the Ministerial Debate: Building A Resilient Industry Through Collaboration, bringing together senior tourism leaders to discuss rebuilding traveller confidence, strengthening the GCC’s global position and creating a more resilient tourism industry.
The UAE’s broader tourism proposition is also expected to feature strongly as the industry assesses how destinations can remain attractive despite geopolitical uncertainty elsewhere in the region.
ATM organisers say the event will focus on strengthening partnerships, restoring confidence and shaping future growth under the theme ‘Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology’.
Research organisations including Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company, Euromonitor International, STR and Dragon Trail International will share insights on changing travel demand and emerging opportunities.
Curtis said the outlook for the sector remained significant. “The opportunity ahead for travel and tourism remains significant.”
She said research from ATM’s partners continued to show the “underlying resilience of travel demand”, while innovation was creating new ways for destinations and businesses to respond to changing traveller expectations.