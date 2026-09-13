ATM 2026: UAE hospitality adjusts to a new travel landscape nearly seven months into US-Iran war

“Those who are coming are on cheaper package deals or all-inclusive offers that also bring in a different kind of guest to hotels and the city, meaning overall spend is lower,” Clifford said. “It’s good to have people in hotels, but those who are there won’t be driving full recovery for the businesses.”

International leisure and long-haul travel have taken the biggest blows, booking windows have shortened and price competition has gotten intense. Corporate and MICE demand has become more cautious in some segments, while luxury has been particularly exposed.

The common thread running through conversations with hotel operators, consultants, asset managers and travel platforms is that the appetite for the UAE has not disappeared. What has changed is how, when and where people are booking — and how hard hotels have to work to convert that interest into revenue.

Krystel Irani, general manager at Al Zorah Beach Resort, also described the same pattern, saying guests had become more cautious, with international leisure travellers particularly likely to delay decisions until closer to their travel dates.

Saurabh Tiwari, vice-president, Operations – Middle East, Maldives and Sri Lanka at The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) - the operator of Taj group of hotels, also pointed to shortened booking windows across his UAE portfolio. “Guests who would traditionally book several weeks or months ahead are increasingly making decisions much closer to their travel dates,” he said.

The more noticeable change, he said, was that guests were taking longer to commit and, in some cases, booking much closer to arrival, which has also made forecasting harder.

For many hotel operators, the clearest evidence of the shock has not been an outright collapse in demand, but a change in customer behaviour. René Egle, general manager of JA The Resort, said the past six months had required the resort to become “more agile”.

The two views highlight the unevenness of the market: staycations and regional travel are cushioning the sector, but that does not mean every hotel, segment or price point is benefiting equally.

At JA The Resort, the strategy has been to create more value around the stay through dining, resort experiences, leisure and family activities rather than competing on room rates alone.

All said, there is zero appetite among hotel operators and other travel and tourism stakeholders to abandon the UAE. Tiwari said IHCL was not scaling back its expansion or investment plans and remained committed to its Accelerate 2030 growth strategy.

“They may look at the region as a whole and ask themselves: Can I get there safely? Will my flight operate? What happens if the situation changes?”

The problem for the Middle East is therefore less about whether people want to travel — and more about whether they can get there with confidence.

The more optimistic reading is that the underlying travel appetite has survived. Trip.com reported double-digit year-on-year growth on its platform and said hotel room nights across its GCC local sites grew by triple digits in the first half of 2026.

“The objective should not be to renegotiate for the sake of it,” Cravo said. Instead, owners need to determine whether changes to commercial terms, operating models or brand relationships can strengthen the asset for the next cycle.

He also expects some hotels that closed for refurbishment to take longer to return. “I wouldn’t be surprised if many get pushed towards the end of the year or 2027,” he said.

Clifford expects the period to remain difficult, particularly with Ramadan falling early in 2027. “I can’t see much expansion happening at all,” he said, although hotel deals continue to be announced across the region for projects further into the future.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.