LEOS Developments data links British demand to purchase purpose

UK capital targets Dubai homes across price bands, from studios to luxury villas
LEOS Developments has reviewed recent market data on British demand across Dubai’s residential property sector. Betterhomes data covering March and April 2026 ranked British nationals first among its Dubai property buyers, ahead of Indian, Australian and Egyptian buyers. The brokerage did not disclose transaction volumes, but the ranking illustrates the continued prominence of British demand in the emirate.
“British capital coming into Dubai is already well documented. What gives us a more useful picture is understanding how buyers intend to use the property once they purchase,” said Jake Jacobs, CEO of LEOS Developments. “That distinction influences the homes people consider, the amenities they value and the information they need before making a decision.”
British nationals ranked first in Betterhomes’ Dubai transaction data for March and April 2026, ahead of Indian, Australian and Egyptian buyers.
While such rankings show the prominence of British demand, wider research provides another layer by examining buyer intentions and spending power. Knight Frank’s Destination Dubai 2025 research, conducted with YouGov among 387 high-net-worth individuals across the UK, India, Saudi Arabia and East Asia, found that 74% of British high-net-worth respondents considering a UAE property acquisition named Dubai as their preferred emirate. British respondents allocated an average potential property budget of US$30.3 million.
Across Dubai’s wider residential market, Betterhomes’ full-year 2025 data shows that 43% of transactions were attributed to end users and 57% to investors. The split gives a clearer indication of how demand across the market is linked to actual occupancy as well as investment.
Dubai’s market shows demand extending across the residential spectrum, from studios to villas. Betterhomes recorded 203,000 residential transactions worth AED547 billion in 2025, with studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes accounting for 77% of all transactions. Villas and townhouses reached AED221 billion in sales value, showing substantial activity beyond the apartment segment.
Buyer activity also covered a wide range of price points. Betterhomes found that 72% of Dubai residential deals in 2025 fell between Dh500,000 and Dh3 million, while demand at the upper end continued across villas and luxury homes. Betterhomes’ 2025 market report provides the wider market context.
Location data also points to demand for established lifestyle districts. Bayut consumer-interest data for British expatriates identifies Dubai Marina, Business Bay and Downtown Dubai as the three most popular apartment locations, followed by Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Beach Residence.
Knight Frank’s 2025 Destination Dubai research provides broader context. Its survey found that 74% of British high-net-worth respondents considering a UAE property acquisition named Dubai as their preferred emirate. British respondents allocated an average potential property budget of $30.3 million.
The presence of both end users and investors means British buyers cannot necessarily be treated as a single customer profile. Investors may place greater emphasis on rental demand, entry price and resale potential, while owner-occupiers are more likely to scrutinise layout, accessibility and how a property functions in everyday life.
The difference also has implications beyond the sales process. A higher proportion of homes intended for occupation can influence the types of units, amenities and surrounding services that developers need to consider when planning residential schemes.
Jake Jacobs said the findings provide a more practical way to interpret British demand than nationality data alone.
“Two British buyers can arrive with similar budgets and completely different reasons for purchasing,” he said. “Understanding those motivations early allows developers to assess whether the product, information and wider residential proposition genuinely meet what each buyer is looking for.”
For Dubai’s residential market, the significance therefore extends beyond another nationality ranking. Understanding how international demand translates into occupancy, investment decisions and housing preferences can provide developers with more useful evidence when considering unit mix, residential planning and the information presented to prospective buyers.