Abu Dhabi property draws record foreign investment in H1

Off-plan sales made up 89% of H1 value, while Saadiyat and Yas led property price gains
Abu Dhabi's residential market has spent 2026 defying the usual script. The city posted its strongest first half on record, with direct foreign investment surging 309 per cent year on year to Dh13,8 billion and already exceeding the total for all of 2025.
The figures, released by the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) in July, covered a period marked by regional geopolitical uncertainty.
With the market now well into the second half of the year, investors face a key question: Does that momentum reflect a lasting shift in demand, or a sharp rise that could begin to lose pace?
Gulf News spoke to three experts with different perspectives on the market. They all pointed to longer-term drivers rather than a short-lived rebound.
“This is not a rebound”
“This is not a rebound,” said Louis Harding, Head of Residential at Knight Frank. “Sales and prices have moved together through real regional uncertainty, concentrated around a handful of master-planned locations, which is very positive, structural activity.”
Andrew Laver, Director at Cavendish Maxwell Abu Dhabi, agreed the resilience runs deeper than any single cycle.
"Abu Dhabi's resilience appears to be underpinned by long-term fundamentals rather than being a short-term reaction to market cycles or isolated economic events," he said.
He pointed to "a clear roadmap for growth over the next decade and beyond" spanning population growth, infrastructure, land accessibility, economic diversification, and regulatory evolution. Residential property is "just one component of a much broader ecosystem" that includes retail, logistics, financial services, culture, tourism, education, and technology.
That spread across sectors, he said, creates "a more balanced and sustainable demand profile than one driven solely by speculative real estate activity.”
Abu Dhabi is growing
Rashed Al Omaira, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), identified a similar signal in the regulator’s data.
“The biggest driver is confidence in the quality and direction of Abu Dhabi's development pipeline,” he said, pointing out that off-plan transactions accounted for 89 per cent of residential sales value in the first half.
“Investors are committing capital today to projects scheduled for delivery over the coming years. They are responding not simply to more supply, but to the destinations themselves,” he said.
Al Omaira said a small number of anchor destinations were giving investors a clearer picture of the emirate’s development direction.
“Yas and Saadiyat remain major anchors, Hudayriyat is emerging as a distinct destination, and Jubail, Fahid and Rahman are shaping the corridor between Saadiyat and Yas. Together they give investors a clear view of where and how Abu Dhabi is growing.”
He said ADREC supported that development through project registration, progress monitoring, purchaser-fund protection and current market data.
“This is why ADREC focuses on project registration, monitoring project progress, protecting purchaser funds and providing reliable up-to-date market data.”
Why Saadiyat and Yas keep winning
Nowhere is that concentration clearer than in price growth. Apartment prices were up roughly 20 per cent and villas around 12 per cent in the first half, led by Saadiyat and Yas. Harding attributed their performance to established amenities and controlled development.
“Real cultural and leisure infrastructure that already exists, paired with supply from a disciplined master developer — as opposed to many competing schemes,” Harding said.
Laver puts the islands’ outperformance down to a specific mix of factors.
“They combine scarcity, lifestyle, differentiation, major investment commitments, and strong international buyer demand, while other locations compete primarily on price or yield, these two islands have developed unique identities that support both end-user demand and investor confidence,” he said.
Development in these leading locations is being delivered through phased master plans rather than an uncontrolled rush of projects reaching the market simultaneously. Harding said this supply structure could help limit the risk of overheating despite the pace of price growth.
Asked directly whether the rise in apartment and villa prices pointed to an overheating market, Harding said: “What limits the risk is a lower starting base and a concentrated, phased supply.”
Laver pointed to delivery timelines rather than price levels.
“If we look at the data set in relation to deliveries, we note that the delivery levels over the past couple of years have been positively received by the market,” he said and added: “Whilst we have projections on deliveries, a lot of deliveries witnessed some delays in handover. These delays are normal, and ultimately the delay supports a more robust absorption and helps continued positivity in the marketplace.”
Lower prices attract buyers as lifestyle locations gain
Asked how Abu Dhabi competes with the global markets chasing the same pool of capital, Harding pointed to three factors. “Value. A market that is already trading, and relatively limited supply,” he said.
ADREC’s figures also show that the international buyer base has widened. Buyers from 116 nationalities completed transactions in the first half of 2026, up from 82 a year earlier. The UK, China, the US, Germany and France were among the leading markets.
“No single nationality surprised us,” Al Omaira said. “What stood out was the breadth of interest. It shows that Abu Dhabi is increasingly seen as a place to live as well as invest, and that international demand is not dependent on any one market.”
Read the headline figure correctly
Al Omaira cautioned against treating the 309 per cent increase as an immediate measure of investor sentiment during any single geopolitical event.
“To interpret the figures correctly, they should be read across the reporting period as a whole, rather than as a real-time response to any single geopolitical event,” he said.
ADREC records transactions once they are formally registered, while the period between an investment decision and registration can vary. The Dh13.8 billion figure therefore covers registered investment across the entire first half rather than sentiment during a particular week.
“Investors assess Abu Dhabi on its long-term fundamentals. Its stability, institutional strength, regulatory clarity and development direction. ADREC supports that confidence through consistent regulation and reliable market information,” he added.
What could shape the rest of 2026
Al Omaira's outlook for the second half remains measured. “We remain positive about H2. Abu Dhabi entered the period with strong momentum, and we expect market activity to remain healthy, supported by the depth of demand, broad international participation and continued project activity.”
But he stopped short of giving a specific growth forecast. “It is too early to attach a specific growth rate to the second half. ADREC will report performance based on completed, registered transactions. Our role is clear: maintain regulatory clarity, oversee project progress, uphold purchaser protections and provide reliable market data.”
Laver also avoided a number, focusing on absorption instead.
“The key consideration will be the market’s ability to absorb future supply as new phases are delivered. With continued population growth, increasing international investment, and ongoing economic diversification, Abu Dhabi appears well positioned to maintain relatively balanced supply and demand,” he said calling the focus on long-term planning rather than short-term expansion one of the city’s greatest strengths.
The next test will be whether demand remains firm as more projects move through the development pipeline and whether transaction activity continues beyond the market’s leading destinations. The high share of off-plan sales also makes construction progress and delivery schedules important measures of market strength.
For individual buyers, Al Omaira said the headline growth figures should not replace checks on the property, developer and transaction terms. “Check that the developer and broker are licensed and that the project is registered. Confirm that any advertisement carries a valid Madhmoun permit, and understand the ownership rights, fees, payment schedule, escrow arrangements where applicable and completion terms.”
Abu Dhabi, he said, “offers a wide range of opportunities, but no two investments are the same.”