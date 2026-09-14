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ADJD achieves 79 per cent growth in one-day cases during first half of 2026

Abu Dhabi courts hit 98% completion, matching Al Ain, just behind Al Dhafra's 99% rate

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Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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ADJD achieves 79 per cent growth in one-day cases during first half of 2026

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department enhanced the efficiency of the litigation system during the first half of 2026, achieving a 79% growth in the number of criminal cases referred and ruled upon on the same day compared to the same period last year. This reflects the success of its efforts to expedite procedures and develop its system in accordance with international best practices.

The performance indicators report for the first half of this year revealed a qualitative development in case resolution metrics. The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court reviewed 11,305 claims, achieving a completion rate of 99%. Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court handled 9,176 claims with a 98% completion rate, and the Abu Dhabi Labour Court processed 1,958 claims with a 97% completion rate. This demonstrates the efficiency of the case management system, the integration of judicial procedures, and its capacity to meet the highest standards of institutional quality.

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As part of efforts to accelerate the disposition of criminal cases, the Public Prosecution issued 4,014 penal orders during this period. This falls within a workflow system aimed at expediting procedures and boosting performance efficiency while maintaining quality and accuracy.

Geographically, Abu Dhabi courts recorded a completion rate of 98%, while the rate reached 98% in Al Ain courts, and 99% in Al Dhafra region courts. This confirms the consistency of judicial performance across the emirate, the consolidation of optimal operational practices, and the enhancement of the sustainability, efficiency, and competitiveness of the justice system.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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