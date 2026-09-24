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UAE-made electric bikes, firefighting drones and smart farms go on show in Abu Dhabi

Free Abu Dhabi exhibition puts locally made technology, healthcare and industry on display

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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UAE-made electric bikes, firefighting drones and smart farms go on show in Abu Dhabi

Dubai: Emirates Development Bank (EDB), the UAE’s key financial engine for economic diversification and industrial transformation, will host The Current of Growth, a two-day immersive exhibition showcasing UAE-made products, business success stories and emerging technologies.

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Taking place from October n14 to 15, 2026 at Abu Dhabi Energy Center, the exhibition will showcase more than 100 products made in the UAE, offering visitors a closer look at the diversity of the country’s growing industrial and innovation ecosystem. Bringing together products that many may not realise are developed and manufactured locally, the exhibition will feature electric motorcycles, autonomous firefighting drones, medical devices, smart farming solutions, solar technologies, and construction materials made from fungi and date-palm waste. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore these products first-hand and discover how UAE businesses are translating innovation, technology and local capabilities into commercially viable products that address real-world needs and support the UAE’s industrial growth.

The Current of Growth is a reflection of the businesses and entrepreneurs we work with every day. Behind every product on display is a business that has invested in an idea, built local capabilities and taken steps towards growth. Through this exhibition, we want to give visitors a closer look at what is being made in the UAE today and the people behind it, while highlighting how the right financing can help businesses turn ideas into products, scale their operations and create lasting economic value.
Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of EDB

The exhibition will be open to visitors from 10:00am to 7:00pm, with free admission. Guests can explore the products, stories and innovations shaping the UAE’s next phase of economic growth.

Current of Growth reflects EDB’s continued commitment to supporting the UAE’s economic priorities by directing finance towards businesses and sectors that advance industrial development, local production and sustainable long-term growth. The exhibition will offer a closer look at the people, businesses and innovations driving this progress and shaping the UAE’s industrial future.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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